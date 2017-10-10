Onne Customs Nets N71.8billion Revenue in Nine Months

The Area 2 Command of the Nigerian Customs Service, NCS, Onne, Rivers State, generated a total sum of N71,826,387,566.98 as revenue between January to September this year.

The Customs Area Controller, Onne 2 Area Command, Comptroller Abubakar Bashir said in a press briefing at Customs House Onne , that the revenue generated in the first and third quarter of the year is N1,430,239,950.49 higher than the total revenue collected in the same period of year 2016.

Bashir said that the Command had raked in 63.85 per cent of her annual revenue target saying that it will surpass its annual target of N112,500,626,038.50 at the end of the year.

He said the command recorded increase in export activities to the tune of N29,454,088,974.00 adding that it also recorded an increase of N150.308m in Export Supervisory Scheme fees in the 3rd quarter of 2017.

The Customs Comptroller said that a total of 23 seizures were made with a Duty Paid Value of N446,390,792.19 stressing that the recent seizure of three 20’ feet containers carrying imported rice with a Duty Paid Value of N23,620,686.19 helped to raise the profile of the command in anti smuggling.