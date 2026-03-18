NUT Oyo steps up teacher training, takes action against school violence

Key Points

NUT Oyo to intensify training and retraining of teachers.

Union sustains legal action against violence and misconduct in schools.

Partnerships with SUBEB and TESCOM to boost teacher development.

Focus on ICT skills to improve modern classroom teaching.

Main Story

The Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Oyo State Wing, has announced plans to strengthen teacher training and continue legal action against violence and misconduct in schools.

The state chairman, Mr. Raji Oladimeji, said the union had already made budgetary provisions for regular capacity-building programmes aimed at improving teachers’ knowledge and classroom performance.

According to him, these programmes are divided into statutory and non-statutory training. The statutory programme, known as Study Circle, is a mandatory initiative directed by the union’s national body and targets state officers and local government branch executives.

He added that experts from relevant ministries and agencies are often invited to facilitate these sessions.

The Issues

Despite ongoing efforts, challenges such as outdated teaching methods and limited exposure to modern tools still affect classroom delivery.

There are also growing concerns about school safety, including bullying, cultism, and attacks on teachers, which threaten the learning environment.

What’s Being Said

Oladimeji explained that the union also organises in-service workshops within the state to update teachers’ knowledge.

He noted that NUT collaborates with key education bodies like SUBEB and TESCOM, as well as development partners, to provide additional professional training.

According to him, many of these programmes now focus on ICT skills to help teachers adapt to digital learning methods.

He also revealed that some teachers would participate in an international capacity-building workshop in Accra, Ghana, before the end of March 2026.

What’s Next

The union plans to sustain its training initiatives while expanding opportunities for teachers to gain global exposure.

At the same time, it will continue to report cases of school violence to security agencies and pursue legal action where necessary.

Oladimeji disclosed that the union is currently handling several court cases related to attacks on teachers, noting that such actions are already discouraging misconduct.

Bottom Line

Improving teacher quality and ensuring school safety require collective effort. The NUT says stronger training, strict enforcement of laws, and collaboration among parents, communities, and educators are key to building a safer and m