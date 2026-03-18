NIESV seeks strategic NAN partnership to curb real estate quackery

KEY POINTS

The Lagos State Branch of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) has formally called for a partnership with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) to eliminate quackery.

NIESV Chairman Mr. Tosin Kadiri warned that the rise of untrained practitioners is leading to poor investment decisions, financial losses, and building failures.

The partnership aims to use NAN’s nationwide reach to educate the public on land registration, regularisation, and professional property development.

NAN Head of Operations, Mrs. Ifeyinwa Omowole, confirmed the agency’s readiness to collaborate, noting that professional guidance could prevent many reported building collapses.

MAIN STORY

The Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), Lagos State Branch, is seeking a strategic alliance with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) to protect property investments from unqualified practitioners. During a courtesy visit to the NAN Lagos office on Tuesday, NIESV Chairman Mr. Tosin Kadiri emphasized the urgent need to distinguish between the institution’s 5,000+ certified members in Lagos and “quacks” operating in the built environment.

He noted that many Nigerians unknowingly entrust lifetime investments to untrained individuals due to a significant lack of proper information.

Kadiri explained that estate surveyors play a foundational role in consultancy, valuation, and land administration, yet ignorance often leads property owners to cut corners or build without proper titles. He specifically attributed recent cases of building collapses and demolitions in Lagos to poor supervision and the involvement of unqualified practitioners.

To address these challenges, NIESV intends to leverage NAN’s platform to create awareness regarding land registration, building approvals, and legitimate property financing options.

Responding to the proposal, the Head of Operations at the NAN Lagos Office, Mrs. Ifeyinwa Omowole, described the agency as the right platform to amplify the institution’s professional message. She highlighted that NAN is the foremost news agency in Africa, with an extensive reach across radio stations and digital media. Omowole stressed that many of the disasters reported by the agency, including building collapses, are entirely preventable if developers and homeowners engage professional guidance from the onset of their projects.

The meeting concluded with both parties expressing a commitment to building a mutually beneficial relationship. Omowole highlighted the need for increased financial literacy in real estate, particularly for civil servants planning for their future.

By providing credible news and professional roadmaps through NAN’s nationwide and international networks, the partnership aims to restore public trust and safeguard the integrity of Nigeria’s real estate industry.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Real estate is a lifetime investment, and it should not be entrusted to quacks,” stated Mr. Tosin Kadiri , Chairman of NIESV Lagos.

, Chairman of NIESV Lagos. “Many disasters reported by NAN, including building collapses, could be prevented if proper professional guidance was followed,” noted Mrs. Ifeyinwa Omowole .

. “NAN does not charge for basic news coverage but provides optional paid services for wider publicity,” Omowole clarified during the session.

WHAT’S NEXT

NIESV and NAN are expected to finalize a framework for regular public education segments on property investment safety and land title verification.

The institution may begin utilizing NAN’s “PR Wire” services to issue verified guidelines on how the public can identify and verify certified surveyors.

Stakeholders anticipate a series of collaborative sessions focused on educating civil servants on secure housing paths and property development financing.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that NIESV is looking for a “media shield” against fraud. By seeking a formal partnership with NAN, the institution is attempting to make professional certification the public’s primary defense against the financial and physical risks associated with real estate quackery in Nigeria.