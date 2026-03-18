Italian Ambassador hails Nigeria as global hub for urban innovation

KEY POINTS

Roberto Mengoni, the Italian Ambassador to Nigeria, has ranked Nigeria among the world’s most dynamic urban environments, driven by rapid city growth and innovation.

The inaugural Italian Design Day in Abuja was organized by the Italian Embassy in collaboration with the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA).

The event featured a masterclass and presentations by Parasite 2.0 Studio, focusing on transforming temporary spaces into permanent architectural solutions.

Architecture students from the University of Abuja, Nile University, and Baze University engaged in direct mentorship with visiting Italian architects.

MAIN STORY

Nigeria has emerged as a central player in the global shift toward sustainable urban development, according to Italian Ambassador Roberto Mengoni. Speaking on Wednesday at the first-ever Italian Design Day hosted in Abuja, Mengoni highlighted that cities like Lagos and Abuja are now recognized as global hubs for creativity, entrepreneurship, and infrastructure expansion.

He noted that Nigeria’s rapid urbanization presents complex challenges including housing deficits and mobility concerns but also creates unique possibilities for innovative architectural solutions.

The event, now in its tenth edition but appearing in the federal capital for the first time, aimed to foster a professional dialogue between Italy’s centuries-old design tradition and Nigeria’s evolving urban landscape. Mengoni emphasized that Italian architecture is built on a blend of craftsmanship and industrial collaboration, a model that could help Nigeria improve living standards and public spaces as its cities continue to expand.

Yemi Shola-Adebiyi, Chairperson of the NIA, explained that bringing the event to Abuja was a deliberate move to extend international exposure to architecture students in the capital. The programme included hands-on mentorship and masterclasses, moving away from traditional evaluation methods to a more practical approach. Students from three major Abuja-based universities interacted directly with Italian experts, gaining insights into experimental design and the functional value of modern buildings.

A key highlight of the three-day event was a presentation by the Italian firm Parasite 2.0 Studio. Their work explored how temporary urban structures can be transformed into permanent, sustainable architectural solutions. This exchange of expertise is intended to equip the next generation of Nigerian architects with the global perspective and practical skills needed to tackle the specific infrastructure challenges of a rapidly growing African population.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Nigeria ranks among the world’s most dynamic urban environments, driven by rapid city growth and innovation,” stated Ambassador Roberto Mengoni .

. “There is an urgent need to improve quality public spaces in cities as urbanization presents complex challenges,” Mengoni added, citing architect Renzo Piano .

. “The initiative equipped students with practical knowledge and skills… fostering professional exchange between Nigerian students and visiting architects,” noted Yemi Shola-Adebiyi.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Nigerian Institute of Architects plans to integrate the “hands-on mentorship” model seen during the masterclass into its regular student evaluation and training programs.

Follow-up collaborative projects between Nigerian universities and Italian design firms are expected to focus on sustainable housing solutions for Abuja’s expanding suburbs.

Future editions of Italian Design Day in Nigeria may alternate between Lagos and Abuja to maintain a balanced geographical impact on the country’s architecture sector.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that Nigeria’s urban growth has become an international laboratory for design. By partnering with Italy, Nigeria is seeking to blend its own creative energy with established European craftsmanship to solve the pressing housing and infrastructure needs of its fast-growing mega-cities.