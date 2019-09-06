Nollywood Actor Blossom Chukwujekwu Splits with Wife

As you read this, you can take it to the Bank that Blossom has packed ALL his things and left his Matrimonial home for good…He moved out 3 weeks ago and has informed Maureen Esisi’s parents that he is no longer interested in marrying their beautiful daughter…

According to confirmed insider whispering, The Couple had problems conceiving and just when Family decided to help them out with IVF,he moved out……

It is whispered that their inability to conceive was not because they had problems but because ‘When she is ovulating he moves out until Ovulation has passed and then he returns”

Blossom has also blocked Maureen on all social media and on WhatsApp and phone calls and.his family members have also blocked Maureen-they are supporting their sons move.