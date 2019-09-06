Serena Williams Rocks Nigerian Kimono on Cover of Essence Magazine

Tennis star, Serena Williams stunned fans with a black sleeveless Kimono jacket by a Nigerian designer, Jane Michael Ekanem

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the jacket was part of her fashion ensemble for the cover of Essence Magazine’s latest issue.

Essence is a popular monthly magazine for African-American women. It was first published in 1970.

Ekanem is a popular Nigerian fashion designer who has styled Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage and other celebrities.

Serena paired the Kimono with a floor-length skirt, white shirt, and strappy heels and has raved about how much she loves the design.

According to Ekanem, the Kimono represents light and energy which Serena is known for globally.

The kimono featured inked artwork on the lapels by Laolu Senbajo, another Nigerian designer, was also responsible for Serena’s face art on the magazine cover.

Laolu, who is a popular name in the international fashion scene, is also a renowned face artist.

He has worked with notable brands like Nike, Bvlgari, Beyoncé, and most recently a Grace Jones-inspired bodysuit for Hollywood actress, Taraji P. Henson.

In the cover feature interview, Serena spoke about her take on the fashion world following the launch of her own fashion line ‘Serena’ in 2018.

Reacting to the cover, an excited Jane Ekanem, on Instagram @janemichaelekanem appreciated Serena for rocking the designs.

She wrote, “About this same time 4 years ago, I posted a video of Serena Williams of how she said ‘I want other people to be like me’ when she was asked who she would like to be like.

“It’s not far fetched from mine as I always tell people I want to be a better version of myself.

“Today, at this same period, I have my piece worn by @serenawilliams, one of the most powerful and most accomplished women in the world wear my Kimono piece.

“(The piece was) tailored and made here in Surulere, Lagos, Nigeria in a global magazine, @essence, in a global fashion edition.

“No matter who you are and where you are, when your time is here, your universe will come for you. Keep at what you are doing. Do good relentlessly.

“I am just that young black girl who is trying to keep the dreams alive. And as @lupitanyongo would say ‘your dreams are still valid’.

“I have never doubted my journey even though sometimes I got angry and impatient.

“My life is a work in progress and I will trust the process. A huge thanks to @laolunyc for being the bridge. The art you put on the lapel made it even more attractive.

“The kimono was inspired from the #EnergyGod kimono made by @janemichaelcollection for @do2dtun during his photoshoot. The Kimono symbolizes energy and light,” Ekanem said.

NAN reports that the outfit is the latest design in the Jane Ekanem’s eponymous brand collection.