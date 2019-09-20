Nigerians Expenditure on Cinemas Hits ₦1.2 billion in 2 Months – CEAN

Nigerians spent over 1, 294, 602, 827 billion naira watching movies in the cinemas for July and August.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the figures are according to data provided by the cinemas and compiled by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN).

Following its lead in June, ‘Bling Lagosians’ led the first week of July by raking in 37, 409, 372 million naira. However, it was one of the only two Nigerian films in the top 20 movies.

The other was Kunle Afoloyan’s ‘Mokalik’ starting the month at number nine while ‘Avengers: Endgame’ sank to 18th position, earning 151, 966 Naira that week.

By the second week, ‘Spiderman: Far from home’ edged ‘Bling Lagosians’ out of the first position. It had a 34 per cent decrease in revenue while ‘Spiderman’ earned 64, 072, 680 million Naira.

‘Spiderman’ remained on top for the third week, although earnings decreased by 36 per cent. However, general grosses dropped by 20 per cent while ‘Lion King’ debuted for a few days, raking in 4, 040, 854 million Naira.

By the fourth week, ‘Lion King’ had settled in and climbed to number one with 108, 447, 093 million Naira. ‘Bling Lagosians’ stayed at number three with ‘Mokalik’ at number 13.

Other Nigerian films in top 20 included ‘Rant Queens’ at number eight, ‘The Gift’ at number eleven, ‘Wakill’ at 15 and ‘Coming From Insanity’ at 17.

Buzz around ‘Lion King’ dropped by the fifth week with earnings down by 33 percent, totalling 73, 040, 701 million Naira. All the top 20 films earned 136, 936, 341 million naira in total.

Source: NAN