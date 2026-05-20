Wizkid sets new record as first African artiste to hit 11 billion Spotify streams

Key points

Afrobeats singer Ayodeji Balogun, known as Wizkid, became the first African artiste to reach 11 billion streams on Spotify.

Data tracking platform @ChaftsAfrica announced the milestone on Tuesday, highlighting that Wizkid has set every major billion-stream record for the continent.

The achievement comes immediately after the May 15 release of his new joint track “State of Mind” with DJ Tunez.

The collaborative single generated over 685,000 global Spotify streams within its first 24 hours of release.

The singer previously crossed the 10 billion streaming mark earlier in January of the same year.

Main Story

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has set a new record as the first African artiste to hit 11 billion streams on Spotify, marking another milestone in his global music career.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the announcement was made on Tuesday by music data handle @ChaftsAfrica on X, naming him the first African artiste to reach the milestone.

The report indicated that the new streaming peak was accelerated by the immediate commercial reception of his latest musical release.

Entertainment stakeholders and industry analysts noted that the consistent digital consumption of his catalog highlights the expanding global footprint of the Afrobeats genre.

By maintaining a high volume of monthly plays across international territories, the artist has solidified his market position as the dominant African performer on major digital streaming platforms.

The Issues

Growing international consumer demand for contemporary African music requires persistent distribution partnerships with global digital streaming giants.

Tracking algorithmic catalog performance across international music charts helps independent analytical handles establish definitive industry benchmarks.

Immediate fan engagement and high first-day streaming volumes are vital to driving new musical releases into global playlist rotations.

What’s Being Said

The music data handle @ChaftsAfrica posted on X: “First African artists to reach major Spotify milestones: 1 billion — Wizkid, 2 billion — Wizkid, 3 billion — Wizkid, 4 billion — Wizkid, 5 billion — Wizkid, 6 billion — Wizkid, 7 billion — Wizkid, 8 billion — Wizkid, 9 billion — Wizkid, 10 billion — Wizkid, 11 billion — Wizkid.”

Reports confirmed that “the milestone came days after the release of Wizkid’s collaboration with DJ Tunez titled “State of Mind” on May 15, which recorded more than 685,000 Spotify streams globally within its first day.”

Media summaries noted that “earlier in January, ‘Big Wiz’, as the singer is fondly called by his teeming fans and industry peers, became the first African artiste to reach 10 billion streams on Spotify.”

Industry observers and consumers “have also described the milestone as another major moment for African music on the global stage.”

What’s Next

Music data networks will continue to monitor the daily global trajectory of the newly released single “State of Mind” across regional streaming charts.

Streaming platforms may introduce specialized promotional playlists celebrating the historical digital catalog performance of African musicians.

Contemporary Afrobeats artists will leverage these institutional streaming benchmarks to negotiate stronger valuation terms for international touring and distribution deals.

Bottom Line Wizkid has established an unprecedented digital streaming benchmark by crossing 11 billion plays on Spotify, powered by the immediate success of his new track “State of Mind” and his historic track record of setting every major milestone from 1 billion streams upward for African music.