Nigerian Stock Market Rebounds As Investors Add ₦65bn

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) opened the new week on a positive note, with equity investors gaining approximately ₦65 billion as the market reversed losses recorded in the previous week.

The All-Share Index advanced by 94.27 basis points or 0.07%, closing at 144,722.47 points. The market capitalisation also improved to ₦91.56 trillion, reflecting bullish investor sentiment in key stocks such as AIICO, Dangote Sugar, Unilever, and Wema Bank, among 39 others.

Trading data showed a mixed performance. While total trade volume dropped by 16.12%, the total value of transactions increased by 17.55%. About 1.15 billion shares valued at ₦16.17 billion were traded in 38,160 deals.

UNIVINSURE led the volume chart, accounting for 19.35% of total trades, followed by LINKASSURE (7.45%), LASACO (6.35%), MBENEFIT (5.53%), and VERITASKAP (5.10%). GTCO topped the value chart, contributing 6.96% of the market’s total turnover.

Gainers were led by UPDC and AIICO, which both appreciated by 10%, while Cornerstone (+9.99%), Custodian (+9.93%), and WAPIC (+9.92%) also closed strong. On the other hand, 26 equities declined, with STANBIC losing -9.99% to top the laggards’ chart, followed by PZ (-7.89%) and Chams (-5.26%).

Sectoral performance was largely positive, with insurance (+5.26%), industrials (+1.75%), and consumer goods (+1.15%) all advancing. Conversely, banking (-1.51%) and oil & gas (-0.28%) ended in the red.

Overall, the market breadth closed positive with 43 gainers against 26 losers, signalling renewed investor confidence.