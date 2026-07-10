World Cup quarter-final ticket prices tumble after ronaldo, USA exit

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | July 10, 2026

Key Points

Quarter-final resale ticket prices in Los Angeles have fallen nearly 60% following the elimination of the United States and Portugal

Average resale prices across all quarter-final matches have declined 31.5% in one day

World Cup final tickets remain in high demand, with the cheapest resale seat priced above $9,300

Main Story

Resale prices for tickets to Friday’s FIFA World Cup quarter-final in Los Angeles have fallen sharply after tournament hosts the United States and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal were eliminated in the Round of 16.

According to Forbes, the cheapest resale ticket for the match dropped by almost 60%, falling from $2,950 to approximately $1,200 on ticket marketplace TickPick following Monday’s knockout fixtures.

The decline came after Belgium defeated the United States 4-1 in Seattle, ending hopes of a home-team appearance in Los Angeles. Portugal also exited the tournament after losing 1-0 to Spain in Arlington, bringing an end to Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup career and removing one of the competition’s biggest commercial attractions.

Forbes reported that the absence of both the host nation and one of football’s most marketable stars significantly weakened demand for the fixture.

Industry data from SeatPick showed that average resale prices across all World Cup quarter-finals have declined 31.5% over the past 24 hours and 50.4% over the last three days. At the same time, tickets listed on secondary marketplaces increased to 49,415, compared with 28,285 at the start of the tournament.

Despite weaker demand for the quarter-finals, interest in the tournament’s final remains robust. The cheapest resale ticket for the July 19 final in New Jersey was listed at $9,346 as of Tuesday, although prices are expected to fluctuate depending on the finalists.

What’s Being Said

“Spain defeated Portugal 1-0 on Monday, ending Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup career and removing a significant amount of star power appeal from the quarterfinal match in Los Angeles, which would have likely had far higher ticket prices if the U.S. and Portugal faced off instead,” Forbes reported.

Ticket marketplace SeatPick also reported that the growing supply of resale tickets has contributed to the sharp decline in quarter-final prices across the tournament.

What’s Next

Ticket prices are expected to continue adjusting as the remaining quarter-final fixtures determine the semi-final line-up.

Demand for the World Cup final will likely fluctuate depending on which teams qualify.

FIFA and ticket marketplaces will continue monitoring resale activity as the tournament approaches its closing stages.

The Bottom Line: The sharp decline in quarter-final ticket prices underscores the commercial influence of host nations and global football icons on major sporting events. While demand for the World Cup final remains exceptionally strong, the latest resale trends highlight how quickly fan interest—and ticket valuations—can shift once marquee teams and players exit the competition.