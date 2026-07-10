APC settles succession debate, retains Shettima as Tinubu’s 2027 running mate

…ruling party confirms Vice President Kashim Shettima on the presidential ticket as it submits nomination forms to INEC ahead of the statutory deadline.

Key points

The APC has formally retained Vice President Kashim Shettima as President Bola Tinubu’s running mate for the 2027 presidential election.

The decision ends months of speculation over Shettima’s place on the party’s presidential ticket.

Tinubu and Shettima’s nomination forms have been submitted to the APC for onward transmission to INEC before the deadline.

Party leaders expressed confidence that the APC ticket would secure re-election in 2027.

Main Story

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has formally confirmed Vice President Kashim Shettima as President Bola Tinubu’s running mate for the 2027 presidential election, bringing an end to months of speculation over the composition of the ruling party’s presidential ticket.

The confirmation came on Friday during the presentation of the party’s presidential and vice-presidential nomination forms at the APC national secretariat in Abuja.

The nomination forms were presented to the APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, by the President’s Special Adviser on Political Matters, Ibrahim Masari, in the presence of members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, the National Assembly, the Federal Executive Council, the APC National Working Committee, state party chairmen and governorship candidates.

The submission comes ahead of the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) deadline for political parties to upload the nomination forms of their presidential and National Assembly candidates through its online nomination portal in accordance with the Electoral Act, 2026.

Speaking during the event, APC National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Argungu, described the ceremony as the formal presentation of the duly completed nomination forms of the party’s presidential and vice-presidential candidates.

He noted that President Tinubu had emerged as the party’s presidential flag bearer through the APC primary election and urged members to remain united as preparations intensify for the 2027 general election.

Representing APC governors, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State reaffirmed the governors’ support for President Tinubu and the party’s leadership, describing the presidential primary as transparent and credible.

Receiving the nomination forms, APC National Chairman Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda said the submission reflected the confidence of party members in President Tinubu’s leadership and the administration’s record.

He cited achievements including the student loan programme, infrastructure development and agricultural interventions, expressing confidence that Nigerians would renew the administration’s mandate at the polls.

Yilwatda also urged APC governors to mobilise support across their respective states, expressing optimism that healthy competition among the states would translate into higher voter turnout for the party.

Confirming the party’s ticket after the ceremony, APC National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka announced that President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima remain the APC’s presidential and vice-presidential candidates for the 2027 election.

The announcement effectively settles internal and public speculation over whether the ruling party would alter its presidential ticket ahead of the election.

The Issues

The confirmation resolves one of the major political questions surrounding the APC’s preparations for the 2027 elections.

Key issues include:

Ending months of speculation over Vice President Shettima’s political future.

Demonstrating party unity ahead of the presidential campaign.

Meeting INEC’s statutory deadline for submission of nomination forms.

Positioning the APC to begin its nationwide re-election campaign.

Renewed focus on the administration’s performance as the basis for seeking another mandate.

What’s Being Said

Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, APC National Chairman

“We will all come out and mobilise across the six geopolitical zones. I am sure there will be healthy competition among the governors.”

He said the APC would campaign on the Tinubu administration’s achievements and expressed confidence that Nigerians would renew its mandate.

Hope Uzodimma, Chairman, Progressive Governors’ Forum

“We reiterate our commitment to continue supporting President Tinubu and the party.”

He urged APC members to unite behind all party candidates ahead of the 2027 general election.

Felix Morka, APC National Publicity Secretary

“The presidential candidate of the party is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu… and our vice presidential candidate is the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima.”

What’s Next

Following the submission of the nomination forms, the APC is expected to complete the remaining electoral processes with INEC before launching its nationwide campaign for the 2027 general election.

The ruling party is also expected to intensify mobilisation efforts across the six geopolitical zones as political activities gather momentum ahead of the polls.

Bottom Line

By retaining Kashim Shettima as President Tinubu’s running mate, the APC has put to rest months of uncertainty over its presidential ticket. The move projects continuity within the ruling party as it shifts focus to defending its record in office and seeking a renewed mandate in the 2027 presidential election.