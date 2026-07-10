Freedom at Last: Oyo pupils, teachers reunited with families after 56 days in captivity

…Security agencies secure the release of all abducted pupils and teachers as authorities withhold details of the rescue operation.

Key points

All pupils and teachers abducted from three schools in Oyo State have regained their freedom after spending 56 days in captivity.

Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga confirmed the development, attributing the rescue to security agencies.

Authorities have yet to disclose details of the operation or whether any ransom was paid.

The victims were kidnapped during coordinated attacks on three schools in Oriire Local Government Area on May 15.

Main Story

The pupils and teachers abducted during coordinated attacks on three schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State have regained their freedom, bringing an end to nearly two months of anxiety for their families and communities.

The development was confirmed on Friday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, who announced the rescue in a post on his verified X account.

“Finally, all the kidnapped pupils and teachers in Oriire, Oyo have been rescued by our security agencies,” Onanuga wrote.

The rescue marks the end of a 56-day ordeal that began on May 15, when heavily armed kidnappers stormed Community Grammar School, Baptist Nursery and Primary School, and L.A. Primary School in the Esiele and Yawota communities, abducting 39 pupils and seven teachers, including a school principal.

As of the time of filing this report, the Federal Government and security agencies had not disclosed how the victims were freed or whether the operation involved negotiations, intelligence-led actions or the payment of ransom.

The abduction triggered nationwide outrage and prompted an intensive multi-agency rescue operation after President Bola Tinubu directed security agencies to secure the victims’ safe release. The Federal Government also approved the deployment of additional security measures, including the recruitment of forest guards to strengthen security in the affected communities.

The incident turned tragic after two teachers lost their lives during the ordeal. Joel Adesiyan was reportedly killed while attempting to escape shortly after the attack, while another teacher, Michael Oyedokun, was later killed by the kidnappers.

The prolonged captivity also disrupted academic activities across Oyo State, with the Nigeria Union of Teachers embarking on an indefinite strike to demand the safe return of the victims before eventually suspending the industrial action following renewed assurances from government and security authorities.

The Issues

The abduction exposed persistent security challenges affecting schools in rural communities, including:

Rising incidents of school kidnappings and insecurity.

The vulnerability of educational institutions in remote areas.

The need for stronger intelligence gathering and rapid-response security operations.

The psychological and educational impact of prolonged school closures on pupils and teachers.

Renewed calls for enhanced protection of schools under Nigeria’s Safe Schools Initiative.

What’s Being Said

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy

“Finally, all the kidnapped pupils and teachers in Oriire, Oyo have been rescued by our security agencies.”

Security agencies are yet to provide operational details surrounding the rescue or clarify whether any arrests were made during the operation.

What’s Next

Authorities are expected to provide further details on the rescue operation, including the condition of the released victims and plans for their rehabilitation.

Security agencies are also likely to continue efforts to apprehend those responsible for the abduction, while the Oyo State Government is expected to strengthen security around schools to prevent similar incidents.

Bottom Line

The safe return of the abducted Oyo pupils and teachers marks a significant breakthrough after weeks of coordinated security operations and public concern. While the rescue brings relief to affected families, it also underscores the urgent need for sustained efforts to improve security around schools and protect children from future attacks.