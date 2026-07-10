Chinese-Backed Huaxin Set to Challenge Dangote, BUA with Lafarge Africa Acquisition

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | July 10, 2026

Key Points

The Nigerian Senate has approved the proposed $1 billion acquisition of Lafarge Africa by China’s Hainan Huaxin Pan-African Investment Company

Lawmakers say the transaction will not affect the 16.19% equity stake held by Nigerian shareholders in Lafarge Africa

The acquisition positions a Chinese-backed investor to compete directly with Dangote Cement and BUA Cement in Nigeria’s cement market

Main Story

The Nigerian Senate has approved the proposed $1 billion acquisition of Lafarge Africa Plc by China’s Hainan Huaxin Pan-African Investment Company, removing one of the final regulatory hurdles for a transaction that could significantly reshape competition in Nigeria’s cement industry.

The approval followed the adoption of the report of an ad hoc committee chaired by Senate Minority Leader Abba Moro, concluding a seven-month review of the proposed sale initiated by Swiss building materials giant Holcim AG, which announced plans to divest its controlling stake in Lafarge Africa.

Lawmakers stated that the transaction would not affect the 16.19% equity stake held by Nigerian investors, addressing one of the major concerns raised following Holcim’s divestment announcement.

If completed, the acquisition will mark one of the largest Chinese investments in Nigeria’s manufacturing sector and introduce a new major competitor into an industry traditionally dominated by Dangote Cement, BUA Cement, and Lafarge Africa.

Nigeria remains Africa’s largest cement market, driven by sustained demand from housing development, road construction, commercial real estate and large-scale infrastructure projects. Industry analysts say the change in ownership could provide Lafarge Africa with greater access to Chinese capital, production technology and international supply chains, potentially strengthening its competitive position.

The transaction also reflects China’s broader investment strategy across Africa. Beyond infrastructure financing, rail projects and mining, Chinese companies have increasingly expanded into manufacturing through strategic acquisitions, aligning with growing industrialisation efforts across the continent.

“The acquisition will not affect the equity participation of Nigerian shareholders, whose combined stake remains intact,” the Senate committee stated in its report following the approval process.

The Issues

The proposed acquisition comes at a time when Nigeria’s cement industry is becoming increasingly competitive despite challenging operating conditions, including rising energy costs, foreign exchange volatility and logistics expenses.

Dangote Cement continues to dominate the domestic market with operations across several African countries, while BUA Cement has expanded production capacity through significant investments in new plants and production lines.

A financially stronger Lafarge Africa backed by Chinese investment could intensify price competition, improve operational efficiency and accelerate investments in capacity expansion. The development may also strengthen Nigeria’s position as a regional cement exporter under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), where manufacturers are increasingly targeting cross-border markets.

The transaction further underscores China’s evolving role in Africa—not only as a financier of infrastructure but also as a long-term investor in strategic industrial assets capable of supporting regional manufacturing growth.

What’s Being Said

“The transaction will not affect the 16.19% equity stake held by Nigerian investors,” the Senate committee concluded after reviewing the proposed acquisition.

Industry analysts believe the deal could significantly strengthen Lafarge Africa’s financial capacity and improve its ability to compete with market leaders through access to new technology, operational expertise and international financing.

Market observers also note that the acquisition signals continued investor confidence in Nigeria’s long-term manufacturing prospects despite prevailing macroeconomic challenges.

What’s Next

The transaction is expected to proceed to the remaining regulatory and corporate completion processes before the ownership transfer is finalised.

Hainan Huaxin is expected to unveil its integration strategy and long-term investment plans for Lafarge Africa following the completion of the acquisition.

Investors will closely monitor whether the new ownership structure leads to additional capacity expansion, operational investments and increased competition within Nigeria’s cement industry.

Bottom Line:

The proposed acquisition represents more than a change in ownership—it signals a new phase in Nigeria’s cement industry’s competitive landscape. If successfully completed, a Chinese-backed Lafarge Africa could alter market dynamics, challenge the dominance of Dangote Cement and BUA Cement, and deepen China’s strategic footprint in one of Nigeria’s most important manufacturing sectors.