Tinubu Cuts Dialysis Costs In Federal Hospitals By 76%

President Bola Tinubu has approved a significant subsidy on the cost of kidney dialysis in federal hospitals, reducing the price of each session from ₦50,000 to ₦12,000—a 76 per cent cut.

The development was announced on Monday in a statement by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, who described the policy as a major relief for Nigerians battling kidney-related ailments.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a landmark subsidy to ease the cost of kidney dialysis for Nigerians. With this intervention, the price of each dialysis session has been reduced from ₦50,000 to just ₦12,000,” Bwala said.

According to him, the reduced pricing has already taken effect in ten major federal medical centres and teaching hospitals nationwide. The government also plans to extend the subsidy to additional facilities before the end of the year.

The hospitals currently implementing the new pricing include:

Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Ebute-Metta, Lagos

Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Jabi, Abuja

University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan

Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owerri

University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), Maiduguri

Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta

Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Lagos

Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Azare

University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Benin

University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), Calabar

Kidney failure remains one of the most expensive medical conditions to manage in Nigeria, with many patients unable to afford regular dialysis. The presidency says the subsidy is part of ongoing efforts to ease healthcare costs and improve access for citizens.