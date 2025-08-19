Tinubu Cuts Dialysis Costs In Federal Hospitals By 76%

President Bola Tinubu has approved a significant subsidy on the cost of kidney dialysis in federal hospitals, reducing the price of each session from ₦50,000 to ₦12,000—a 76 per cent cut.
The development was announced on Monday in a statement by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, who described the policy as a major relief for Nigerians battling kidney-related ailments.
“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a landmark subsidy to ease the cost of kidney dialysis for Nigerians. With this intervention, the price of each dialysis session has been reduced from ₦50,000 to just ₦12,000,” Bwala said.
According to him, the reduced pricing has already taken effect in ten major federal medical centres and teaching hospitals nationwide. The government also plans to extend the subsidy to additional facilities before the end of the year.
The hospitals currently implementing the new pricing include:
Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Ebute-Metta, Lagos
Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Jabi, Abuja
University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan
Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owerri
University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), Maiduguri
Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta
Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Lagos
Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Azare
University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Benin
University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), Calabar
Kidney failure remains one of the most expensive medical conditions to manage in Nigeria, with many patients unable to afford regular dialysis. The presidency says the subsidy is part of ongoing efforts to ease healthcare costs and improve access for citizens.