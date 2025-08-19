Money Market Rates Remain Elevated Amid Liquidity Deficit

How Much Money Is Spent On Groceries In Nigeria, Other Countries?

Nigeria’s interbank money market rates stayed elevated as a liquidity shortfall persisted in the banking system, weighed down by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s aggressive liquidity mop-up operations.

The CBN’s open market operations (OMO) and Treasury bill issuances drained significant liquidity, while no fresh inflows from maturing instruments came in to ease pressure on the system.

As a result, commercial banks increasingly tapped the CBN’s standing lending facility after a ₦153 billion debit for foreign exchange intervention further squeezed liquidity. The system opened the week with a ₦95 billion deficit, which analysts expect could worsen until inflows of about ₦1 trillion from OMO and T-bill maturities arrive later this week.

Funding costs remained high, with the Open Repo Rate (OPR) climbing by 30 basis points to 32.40%, while the Overnight Lending Rate (OVN) increased to 32.70%. Analysts believe the rates will remain at double-digit highs in the absence of significant inflows.

Data from last week also showed the overnight rate spiking from 27% to 32.40%, while the OPR rose from 26.50% to 32.10%, underlining the strain caused by tight system liquidity.

Market watchers anticipate that only substantial maturities or fiscal injections could ease current funding pressures.

PenCom Sanctions Seven Mortgage Banks For Housing Loan Infractions

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR