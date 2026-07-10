Oyo school rescue: Eight Kidnappers arrested, others killed as presidency rules out ransom deal

…presidency says security forces rescued all abducted pupils and teachers without concessions, as key terror suspect remains in custody and under prosecution.

Keypoints

Eight suspected kidnappers have been arrested following the rescue of the abducted Oyo pupils and teachers.

Some members of the criminal gang were killed during the rescue operation, according to the Presidency.

The Federal Government said no ransom or prisoner swap was made to secure the victims’ release.

The suspected kingpin whose release was demanded by the kidnappers remains in custody and is facing prosecution.

Main Story

The Presidency has disclosed that eight suspected kidnappers have been arrested while several others were neutralised during the security operation that secured the release of pupils and teachers abducted from three schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed on Friday in a follow-up statement posted on his verified X account, hours after announcing that all the victims had regained their freedom.

According to Onanuga, the rescue operation was carried out without paying ransom or making any concessions to the kidnappers.

He said the suspected kingpin whose release had reportedly been demanded by the abductors remains in custody and is being prosecuted for offences linked to terrorism.

“Updated: In the course of the rescue operation, eight of the kidnappers were arrested and are now in DSS custody, while some of them were neutralised.

“There was no quid pro quo in the rescue as one of the terrorists, a kingpin, that the kidnappers demanded his release, is being prosecuted for his atrocities. The security agencies will give full account soon,” Onanuga stated.

The victims had spent 56 days in captivity after heavily armed gunmen attacked Community Grammar School, Baptist Nursery and Primary School, and L.A. Primary School in the Esiele and Yawota communities on May 15, 2026, abducting dozens of pupils and teachers.

The incident claimed the lives of two teachers. Joel Adesiyan was reportedly killed while attempting to escape during the attack, while Michael Oyedokun was later beheaded in captivity, triggering widespread condemnation and intensifying calls for the victims’ rescue.

The Federal Government had repeatedly assured Nigerians that security agencies were working to secure the safe release of the captives while insisting that criminal groups would not be rewarded for their actions.

Authorities said security agencies will provide a detailed briefing on the rescue operation in the coming days.

The Issues

The latest development highlights several key security concerns:

Persistent attacks on schools by armed criminal groups.

The need for sustained intelligence-led operations against kidnapping networks.

Government’s policy against paying ransom or negotiating with terrorists.

The importance of strengthening security around schools, particularly in rural communities.

Continued prosecution of terrorism suspects as part of broader counter-terrorism efforts.

What’s Being Said

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy

“In the course of the rescue operation, eight of the kidnappers were arrested and are now in DSS custody, while some of them were neutralised.”

“There was no quid pro quo in the rescue as one of the terrorists, a kingpin, that the kidnappers demanded his release, is being prosecuted for his atrocities.”

He added that security agencies would soon provide a comprehensive account of the operation.

What’s Next

Security agencies are expected to brief the public on the circumstances surrounding the rescue operation, including how the victims were freed and the status of ongoing investigations.

The arrested suspects are expected to face prosecution, while efforts are likely to continue to dismantle the wider kidnapping network responsible for the attack.

Bottom Line

The arrest of eight suspected kidnappers and the rescue of all abducted pupils and teachers mark a significant breakthrough in one of Nigeria’s most high-profile school kidnapping cases. The Federal Government’s insistence that no ransom or prisoner exchange was made reinforces its policy of pursuing intelligence-driven operations while holding terrorism suspects accountable.