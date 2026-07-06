How shareholders’ confidence is earned over decades

Around the world, millions of shares exchange hands across stock exchanges every trading day. In response to economic development, corporate earnings, policy decisions and investor sentiment, prices rise and fall. Beneath the daily fluctuations, however, lies a more enduring force that determines whether investors remain committed to a company for years or quietly exit at the first sign of uncertainty.

Essentially, shareholder confidence is neither accidental nor bought overnight. It is painstakingly earned through decades of transparent leadership, consistent financial performance, sound corporate governance and an unwavering commitment to creating sustainable value. While share prices may react in seconds, confidence often takes years to build and can be lost in a single corporate scandal.

Across developed markets, institutional investors increasingly allocate capital to companies with strong governance records rather than merely impressive earnings. Africa is gradually following the same path. Beyond how much profit a company made, investors are inquisitive to know how those profits were generated. In this, whether governance structures are robust and whether management communicates candidly during both prosperous and difficult periods are essential.

In Nigeria, where retail investors remain a significant force in the capital market, confidence carries even greater weight. A substantial portion of the country’s investing public comprises individuals who often commit personal savings in the expectation of long-term wealth creation. For these investors, working standards such as audited financial statements, regular disclosures and dividend consistency are not regulatory formalities; they are evidence that management deserves their trust.

The Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission has repeatedly emphasised that transparent disclosure remains fundamental to investor protection and market integrity. Companies that consistently communicate material information, publish audited accounts on schedule and comply with governance standards are more likely to attract patient capital than those that focus solely on short-term earnings announcements.

Perhaps, some of Nigeria’s most established listed corporate groups, spanning industrial manufacturing, consumer goods and allied sectors, illustrate this principle more clearly. Though their constituent companies operate across different sectors, each tends to show how enduring shareholder confidence is built through transparency, governance and disciplined financial management.

Speaking to the subject of confidence, many of Nigeria’s largest listed industrial companies have consistently published comprehensive audited annual reports containing independent auditors’ opinions, corporate governance reports, directors’ reports, risk management disclosures and sustainability reporting. Strong performers typically include a formal Statement of Corporate Responsibility signed by executive management, affirming that the financial statements fairly present the company’s financial position in accordance with applicable laws and international reporting standards. Such disclosures give investors confidence that the numbers guiding their investment decisions have undergone rigorous scrutiny.

That confidence is often reinforced by performance. In recent years, well-governed industrial firms have reported strong revenue growth and healthy profit margins, while maintaining steady per-share dividends despite one of Nigeria’s most challenging macroeconomic environments in recent history. The combination of strong earnings and sustained shareholder returns signals resilience rather than short-term opportunism, and communicates that shareholders remain central to management’s long-term strategy.

Yet the real measure of confidence extends beyond a single year’s performance. Some of the country’s leading industrial companies have built a reputation for regular financial reporting, disciplined capital allocation and a relatively consistent dividend policy sustained over many years. In their annual chairman’s statements, boards have reaffirmed commitments to governance, transparency and long-term value creation for shareholders across Africa, reflecting a philosophy that sustainable businesses are built through accountability as much as profitability.

A similar pattern holds among Nigeria’s consumer goods companies, which offer their own illustration of how confidence compounds over time. In recent reporting cycles, well-run firms in this space have posted strong year-on-year revenue growth alongside rising profit after tax. Reflecting that stronger performance, some boards have proposed doubling dividends per share from one financial year to the next, decisions that represent more than cash distributions. They signal management’s willingness to share the benefits of improved performance while retaining sufficient earnings to finance future growth.

Perhaps the most instructive lesson comes from manufacturers that have weathered real adversity. Facing headwinds such as inflation, foreign exchange volatility and rising operating costs, some have nonetheless maintained comprehensive audited financial reporting, corporate governance disclosures, risk management reporting and sustainability documentation through difficult operating years. Investors may tolerate lower profits or even temporary losses, but they are far less forgiving of uncertainty, weak disclosure or opaque governance. Transparency during adversity often preserves confidence more effectively than silence during prosperity.

In sum, these examples reveal a common thread. Shareholder confidence is sustained not because every year delivers exceptional financial performance, but because investors develop confidence in the integrity of the reporting process, the independence of oversight structures and the predictability of corporate behaviour.

Indeed, this distinction separates investing from speculation. Speculators chase price movements; long-term shareholders invest in institutions whose governance inspires confidence across economic cycles. This is particularly relevant for Nigeria’s capital market as it seeks to deepen domestic participation.

Ultimately, shareholder confidence is neither reflected solely in rising share prices nor measured exclusively by annual dividends. It is the cumulative outcome of thousands of decisions taken over many years. The pointers include openness, publishing audited accounts without compromise, communicating honestly during crises, respecting minority shareholders, maintaining effective boards, rewarding investors responsibly and consistently delivering value beyond periodic expectations.

The matrix is: while markets may price shares every day, shareholders stand to judge companies over decades. In the long run, confidence earned patiently, protected diligently and reinforced consistently constitutes the enduring value companies offer to earn shareholders’ confidence.