Nigerian Musician Make Over N58 Billion On Spotify In 2024

Nigerian musicians earned more than N58 billion in revenue from Spotify in 2024, according to a report by the streaming giant. The announcement was made by Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy, Managing Director for Spotify in Sub-Saharan Africa, as part of the company’s annual Loud and Clear report.

The report highlighted the rapid commercial growth of Nigerian music on the global stage. It revealed that the number of Nigerian artists earning at least N10 million in royalties from Spotify more than doubled compared to 2023 and tripled in comparison to 2022.

“Nigerian music has reached a historic financial milestone,” Muhutu-Remy stated. “Royalties earned by Nigerian artists on Spotify alone surpassed N58 billion in 2024. This figure is double what was recorded in 2023 and five times greater than 2022.”

She added that Spotify remains committed to ensuring transparency and helping Nigerian artists monetize their talent effectively.

The data also revealed that Nigerian artists were discovered by first-time listeners over 1 billion times in 2024. Additionally, more than 1,900 Nigerian artists were added to Spotify’s editorial playlists—an increase of 33% from the previous year.

A significant portion of the N58 billion in revenue came from international streams, underscoring the growing global appeal of Nigerian music. According to the report:

Global listeners spent over 1.1 million hours streaming Nigerian artists.

spent over streaming Nigerian artists. Over 250 million playlists worldwide feature Nigerian songs.

worldwide feature Nigerian songs. Nigerian music exports grew by 49% over the past three years.

grew by 49% over the past three years. Local consumption of Nigerian content increased 206% year-over-year and skyrocketed 782% over the past three years.

“This incredible growth reflects the deep creativity within Nigeria’s music scene and reaffirms Spotify’s commitment to supporting African artists,” Muhutu-Remy concluded.