NBC backs defence ministry’s border security reforms, seeks stronger inter-agency

Key points

The National Boundary Commission (NBC) has pledged support for the Ministry of Defence’s efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s border management architecture.

NBC says effective border governance is critical to tackling terrorism, arms trafficking, irregular migration and other transnational crimes.

The commission is advocating greater investment in border infrastructure, technology, intelligence sharing and regional cooperation.

Main story

The National Boundary Commission (NBC) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s border governance framework as the Federal Government intensifies efforts to address growing security challenges along the country’s frontiers.

Director-General of the NBC, Adamu Adaji, was in Abuja while receiving members of a committee established by the Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa, to review and enhance Nigeria’s border management architecture.

The committee was constituted to assess existing border management structures and recommend measures aimed at improving national security and addressing emerging threats across Nigeria’s land and maritime borders.

Welcoming the delegation, Adaji commended the Defence Minister for initiating reforms designed to strengthen border security and safeguard Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

He noted that effective border governance remains essential to combating terrorism, arms smuggling, irregular migration, transnational crimes and the growing impact of climate-induced displacement.

According to him, the complexity of security challenges along Nigeria’s borders requires a coordinated and multi-stakeholder approach involving security agencies, state governments, border communities, traditional institutions and regional partners.

Adaji stressed the need for increased investments in border infrastructure, technology-driven surveillance systems, intelligence gathering and information sharing mechanisms to enhance border administration and security operations.

He also highlighted the role of local cross-border cooperation platforms established by the commission, noting that they have continued to strengthen trust, social cohesion and collaborative responses to common challenges among communities located along Nigeria’s international boundaries.

The NBC boss said the ongoing review of Nigeria’s border management framework demonstrates the Federal Government’s determination to address evolving security concerns and improve governance across border regions.

Responding, the leader of the committee, Brig.-Gen. Muhammad Shehu, expressed appreciation for the commission’s support and emphasized the importance of collaboration in achieving the committee’s mandate.

He said the committee would work closely with relevant stakeholders to develop recommendations capable of enhancing border security and improving coordination among agencies responsible for border management.

The issues

Nigeria’s extensive land and maritime borders have increasingly become vulnerable to security threats, including terrorism, arms trafficking, smuggling, human trafficking and irregular migration.

Security experts have consistently identified weak border controls, inadequate infrastructure and limited inter-agency coordination as major challenges affecting national security and border governance.

The Federal Government’s ongoing review of the border management system seeks to address these vulnerabilities and strengthen the country’s capacity to respond to emerging threats.

What’s being said

Adaji said effective border governance is indispensable to protecting national security and promoting peaceful relations with neighbouring countries.

He emphasized that stronger collaboration among security agencies, local communities and regional partners would be critical to tackling the increasingly complex challenges confronting Nigeria’s border areas.

The Defence Ministry’s committee also underscored the importance of stakeholder engagement and institutional support in developing a more effective border management framework.

What’s next

The committee is expected to continue consultations with relevant government agencies and stakeholders as part of its review of Nigeria’s border management architecture.

Its recommendations could shape future government policies on border security, surveillance technology, intelligence coordination and cross-border cooperation.

The Federal Government is also expected to consider measures aimed at strengthening infrastructure and security presence in vulnerable border communities.

Bottom line

As security threats become increasingly transnational, Nigeria is seeking to strengthen its border management framework through greater coordination, improved surveillance and enhanced stakeholder collaboration. The partnership between the National Boundary Commission and the Ministry of Defence signals a renewed effort to secure the nation’s borders and protect its territorial integrity.