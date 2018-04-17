Nigeria Set To Export Beans To Europe – UNIDO

This development provides business opportunities for smart Nigerian agri-preneurs to export beans and to get involved in the value chain.

The United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) will begin a pilot export of Nigerian dried beans to the European Union in April 2018.

UNIDO’s Chief Technical Adviser, National Quality Infrastructure Project, Shaukak Malik, disclosed this on Monday at the opening of a 3-Day capacity building for sustainability of the project, the Guardian Newspapers reported.

UNIDO also said it will officially write to the EU to inform it of the improved quality of dried Nigerian beans and that it is safe for consumption, if the pilot is successful.

The EU had banned importation of Nigeria’s dried beans in June 2015 on the ground that it contained a high level of pesticide considered dangerous to human health.

In June 2016, the ban was extended for three years by the EU because of the presence of dichlorvos (pesticide) in dried beans imported from Nigeria and maximum residue levels of pesticides showed that compliance with food law requirement as regards pesticide residual could not be achieved in the short term.

Mr. Malik confirmed that the level of chemicals, pesticides and fertilisers used by Nigerian farmers have been brought down drastically as UNIDO had trained Nigerian farmers on good agricultural practices.

He added that UNIDO is developing 10 training centres in Nigeria; four in Abuja and six in Lagos State.

He also disclosed that the UN organisation is in collaboration with the National Universities Commission (NUC) to develop a curriculum on quality management.

He said that an Integrated Export Control Plan, which has been validated by both the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment has been developed by a working group: ‘Under-zero Reject of Nigerian Goods’, and stressed the need for its enforcement,

Stephen Cross, an international accreditation expert, who also spoke at the event said the strongest challenge against trading of Nigerian goods and services are non-tariff trade barriers.

UNIDO asked the Nigerian government to approve the Nigerian National Quality Policy (NNQP) urgently as the policy is still awaiting approval from the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

According to the Chief Technical Adviser, product rejection or ban at EU countries and other parts of the world can be reduced with recognised NNQP, accreditation and certification bodies as the Meteorology Institute.