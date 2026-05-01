NEPC trains small businesses to drive non-oil export growth

Key Points

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) is conducting intensive capacity-building workshops to prepare small and medium enterprises for the global market.

Participants are being trained on international standards, documentation, and formal export procedures to boost Nigeria’s trade volume and GDP.

NEPC is providing essential certifications, such as the HACCP, which are mandatory for exporting products to Europe and the United States.

The council is advocating for the use of clusters and common processing centers to provide machinery and technical support to exporters.

Exporters who maintain proper accounts and repatriate proceeds are eligible for financial incentives through the Export Expansion Grant (EEG).

Main Story

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has reaffirmed its commitment to transforming local small businesses into global competitors through a specialized competency workshop in Kano.

North West Regional Coordinator, Hajiya Amina Abdulmalik, emphasized that the initiative aims to equip at least half of the participants with the immediate skills necessary to take their products beyond Nigerian borders. By shifting from informal to formal export channels, the council expects to see a significant positive impact on the nation’s Gross Domestic Product.

To bridge the gap between local production and international expectations, NEPC is facilitating the acquisition of critical certifications that are typically cost-prohibitive for individual small businesses.

These include the Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) certificate, a strict requirement for entry into Western markets.

Collaborating with the Kano Chambers of Commerce (KACCIMA), the council is also guiding agribusiness operators on compliance with international regulations to ensure that Nigerian products are not rejected abroad.

The Issues

Many local entrepreneurs lack detailed knowledge of the complex procedures, standards, and documentation required for international trade.

Individual small businesses often struggle to afford high-end processing machinery, making the “cluster” model a necessity for industrial growth.

To qualify for government financial incentives like the EEG, businesses must adhere to strict rules regarding account maintenance and the repatriation of foreign proceeds.

Without specialized certificates like the HACCP and MDE, Nigerian exports face significant barriers in high-value markets such as the U.S. and Europe.

What’s Being Said

“The essence of organizing this workshop is to prepare our exporters, build their capacity, and make them ready to export.” — Hajiya Amina Abdulmalik, Regional Coordinator, NEPC

“These certificates are essential for exporting to Europe and the United States. Without them, individuals would face significant costs.” — Hajiya Amina Abdulmalik, Regional Coordinator, NEPC

What’s Next

Participants will begin the process of formalizing their businesses to meet the requirements for the Export Expansion Grant.

NEPC and KACCIMA will continue to monitor agribusiness operators in Kano to ensure compliance with international export rules.

There will be an increased focus on developing common facility centers where clusters of exporters can share machinery and processing tools.

The council plans to expand the distribution of mandatory development certificates to more women-led enterprises to increase inclusivity in trade.

Bottom Line

By providing both technical knowledge and the legal certifications required for global trade, the NEPC is positioning Nigerian small businesses to lead the nation’s non-oil economic expansion.