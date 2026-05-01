Nigeria and UAE move to strengthen bilateral trade and customs cooperation

Key Points

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have committed to fortifying bilateral trade and customs relations.

NCS Comptroller-General Bashir Adeniyi and UAE Ambassador Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi held diplomatic talks in Abuja to finalize cooperation strategies.

Non-oil trade between the two nations saw a substantial increase between 2023 and 2025.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is being finalized to streamline customs administration and trade facilitation.

The partnership specifically aims to support Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) by making trade processes easier and more transparent.

Main Story

Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates are deepening their economic ties through a new strategic partnership focused on customs efficiency and secure trade.

During a diplomatic meeting in Abuja, NCS Comptroller-General Bashir Adeniyi emphasized that the engagement is designed to boost trust and security while facilitating ease of doing business. The collaboration seeks to bring the customs administrations of both nations closer to ensure legitimate trade flows without the bottlenecks that often hinder smaller businesses.

The UAE Ambassador, Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi, noted that despite global challenges, the relationship remains one of the most productive for the UAE, particularly regarding non-oil exports.

To formalize this growth, both parties are working on a Memorandum of Understanding that will serve as a framework for future customs innovations.

The engagement also touched on the need for stronger security cooperation to protect Nigeria’s international reputation by identifying individuals involved in illicit trade activities.

The Issues

Small and Medium Enterprises often face complex hurdles in international trade that this partnership seeks to eliminate.

Finalizing the MoU is critical for harmonizing customs administration between the NCS and UAE Customs.

Strengthening collaboration is necessary to identify and curb the actions of individuals who damage Nigeria’s commercial image abroad.

The C-G’s new role as Chairman of the World Customs Organisation (WCO) adds a layer of international expectation to Nigeria’s trade reforms.

What’s Being Said

“We are happy to work with the UAE to show the true nature of trade and make it easier, especially for SMEs.” — Bashir Adeniyi, Comptroller-General, NCS

“We have achieved a substantial increase in non-oil trade from the year 2023 to 2025.” — Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Nigeria

“The engagement would fortify the cordial relationship between Nigeria and the UAE and enhance security and trust.” — Abdullahi Maiwada, NCS Spokesperson

What’s Next

Finalization and signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Nigeria Customs Service and UAE Customs.

Implementation of new trade facilitation tools specifically designed to assist SMEs in accessing UAE markets.

Increased information sharing between the UAE Embassy and the NCS to identify and prevent fraudulent trade practices.

Continued monitoring of non-oil trade volumes to build on the growth seen over the last two years.

Bottom Line

The evolving partnership between Nigeria and the UAE signifies a move toward a more transparent and tech-driven trade corridor, prioritizing the growth of non-oil sectors and small businesses.