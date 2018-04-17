Aviation Roadmap to Spearhead Economic Recovery – SGF

The full implementation of the Nigerian Aviation Sector Roadmap, will result in the transformation of businesses and spur economic growth in the aviation industry, according to Boss Mustapha, Nigeria’s Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

The SGF made the assertion when he declared open the 59th Airports Council International (ACI) Africa Conference in Lagos.

The conference, organised by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), had the theme “Business Transformation for Sustainable Development of African Airports”.

Mr. Mustapha noted that the importance of aviation as a critical tool for social and economic development could not be overemphasised, given its potential for immense contribution to the broader economy.

He said that in 2017, the sector facilitated the movement of over 7.6 billion passengers, 109 million tonnes of cargo and recorded 89 million aircraft movements.

The SGF said that Nigeria had a highly mobile population of 180 million people, which explains the importance the country attaches to the sector and the reason why President Muhammadu Buhari readily approved the hosting of the event.

Mr. Mustapha maintained that new strategies must evolve for sustainable development of African airports and such strategies include holistic planning for defined development targets, effective and efficient financing plan, and successful implementation.

“The role of partnership with the private sector cannot be overemphasised. All these would be complemented by a reliable legal, institutional and regulatory framework to institutionalise policy, he said.

“In Nigeria, majority of airport infrastructure are government-owned. This administration has continued to promote infrastructural development, facilities renewal and the implementation of policies aimed at facilitating the growth and sustainability of the sector.

“It is clear that the Airport Council International and the Federal Government of Nigeria are in sync on this development of the aviation industry in Africa.

“The full implementation of the Aviation Roadmap, which is progressing in line with milestone targets, will result in the transformation of business and economic growth in the sector.

“This administration is committed to attracting investors and investments into Nigeria and is providing appropriate legislation, infrastructure and security to protect them.

“Our goal is long-term business sustainability and we are happy to have a dependable ally in ACI. ”

Also speaking at the event, Hadi Sirika, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Aviation said the theme of the conference was very appropriate.

He said this was so because it was coming at a time most African countries, including Nigeria, were intensifying efforts to improve aviation infrastructure to boost the continent’s economic development.

Mr. Sirika listed the achievements of the government in the sector to include the successful hosting of the International World Aviation Forum in Abuja as well as the Certification of the Murtala Muhammed lnternational Airport, Lagos, and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

He cited others as the construction of five new International Terminals at the Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Port Harcourt and Enugu airports to expand passenger handling capacity to 15 million annually, and also the ongoing plan to concession airports in the country.