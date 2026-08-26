Nigeria seeks joint defence production, technology transfer from Türkiye

Key Points

Federal Government wants Nigeria-Türkiye defence ties to move beyond equipment purchases.

Nigeria is seeking joint production, technology transfer, local manufacturing and defence research partnerships.

Officials say the DICON Act 2023 provides a framework for developing Nigeria’s defence industrial capacity.

Main Story

The Federal Government has urged Nigeria and Türkiye to deepen defence cooperation through joint production, technology transfer and local manufacturing as Nigeria seeks to develop a self-reliant defence industry.

The Minister of Defence, retired Gen. Christopher Musa, made the call on Wednesday at the opening of the seventh Nigeria-Türkiye Defence Industry Business Forum in Abuja.

Musa said the two countries had developed a broad defence relationship covering equipment acquisition, training and technical assistance, but stressed that the next stage should focus more on industrial cooperation.

He said the forum should lead to practical partnerships and investments capable of strengthening Nigeria’s domestic defence manufacturing capacity.

Musa said the government wanted cooperation with Türkiye to cover areas including joint ventures, co-production, research and development, technology licensing, maintenance and repair, as well as defence supply-chain integration.

He said Nigeria’s ambition was not limited to meeting its immediate security requirements but also to developing the country into a competitive defence manufacturing centre in Africa.

According to him, such development would create employment, build technical skills and strengthen local supply chains.

The minister cited Türkiye’s emergence as a more self-reliant defence producer as an example of the potential benefits of industrial cooperation.

He said Nigerian industries and personnel must ultimately gain the expertise required to maintain and further develop technologies acquired through the partnership.

The Issues

Nigeria’s push for greater local defence production is backed by the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) Act 2023, which provides a legal framework for expanding domestic defence manufacturing and encouraging private-sector participation.

However, government officials stressed that having the legal framework alone would not be sufficient unless it translated into actual production capacity.

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, said the focus should therefore be on practical arrangements that could deliver joint production, technology licensing, co-development and localisation.

The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) also identified investment opportunities within the proposed partnership.

The commission said it could facilitate investment and strengthen connections between government and investors while supporting technology-focused partnerships.

According to the NIPC, its legal framework allows it to negotiate special incentives for strategic investments that contribute to industrial development and technology transfer.

What’s Being Said

“We must progressively move beyond a predominantly buyer–seller relationship towards a more balanced partnership founded on joint production, local manufacturing, R&D, maintenance, repair and overhaul, and skills development.” — Christopher Musa, Minister of Defence

“Our ambition goes beyond meeting immediate defence needs. We seek to position Nigeria as a competitive defence manufacturing hub in Africa — one that creates jobs, develops skilled professionals, and strengthens domestic supply chains.” — Christopher Musa, Minister of Defence

“Türkiye is not merely a source of equipment, but a strategic partner in Nigeria’s defence industrialisation journey.” — Christopher Musa, Minister of Defence

“I encourage both sides to explore practical models for joint production, technology licensing, co-development and localisation.” — Bello Matawalle, Minister of State for Defence

What’s Next

The forum will focus on areas including joint production, technology transfer, localisation and Nigeria’s regulatory and investment environment.

According to Mr Gokman Ucar, Vice President of Türkiye’s Presidency of Defence Industries and head of the Turkish defence delegation, the discussions would be followed by business-to-business meetings between participants.

The NIPC is also expected to facilitate investment discussions and strengthen engagement between government institutions and Turkish investors.

Musa urged participants to move from discussions to measurable commitments, with the success of the forum assessed through partnerships established, investments secured and technologies transferred.

Bottom Line

Nigeria is seeking to use its defence relationship with Türkiye to build domestic industrial capacity rather than remain primarily an importer of defence equipment. The government sees joint production, technology transfer and localisation as key to developing a sustainable defence manufacturing base, but the outcome will depend on converting the policy framework and bilateral discussions into actual investment, production and skills development.