Iran, Oman advance talks on temporary Strait of Hormuz corridor

Key Points

Iran and Oman are negotiating interim arrangements to restore safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

The proposed framework includes a temporary shipping corridor and phased implementation of new navigation rules.

The two countries are also discussing mine-clearing operations in the strategic waterway.

Main Story

Iran and Oman are making progress towards an interim arrangement aimed at restoring safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, with a temporary shipping corridor expected to be announced soon.

Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi disclosed this on Wednesday after holding talks with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi.

The discussions form part of negotiations that have continued for several weeks over new rules governing maritime traffic through the strategic waterway.

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, is a major route for global energy shipments and any disruption to navigation can affect international oil and gas supplies.

Iran largely halted shipping through the strait after U.S. and Israeli strikes began in late February and subsequently required vessels using the waterway to follow a route along its coastline.

The United States also imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports, further complicating shipping movements through the region.

The Issues

The proposed temporary corridor is intended to provide a mechanism for ships to move safely while Iran and Oman work towards a longer-term framework.

Iran’s state broadcaster, IRIB, published a joint statement saying the two countries had considered a phased approach to implementing new shipping rules.

The discussions also covered mine-clearing operations, which are considered necessary for restoring safe passage through affected sections of the waterway.

The negotiations are taking place under a framework agreement reached between Iran and the United States in mid-June, which envisaged Iran and Oman working towards a long-term arrangement for shipping through the strait.

The eventual arrangement is expected to comply with international law and involve neighbouring countries.

What’s Being Said

“I am hopeful we will soon announce a temporary corridor for the Strait of Hormuz and practical arrangements to restore safe navigation.” — Badr al-Busaidi, Oman’s Foreign Minister

What’s Next

Iran and Oman are expected to continue discussions on the proposed temporary corridor and the phased implementation of new shipping arrangements.

The countries will also work on practical measures, including mine-clearing operations, as part of efforts to improve navigational safety.

The longer-term framework is expected to involve neighbouring states and operate in accordance with international law.

Bottom Line

Iran and Oman are moving towards an interim solution for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz after weeks of negotiations. A temporary corridor could provide a route for restoring maritime traffic while broader discussions continue on a permanent arrangement governing navigation through the strategic waterway.