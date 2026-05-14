Nigeria emerges as China’s largest engineering contracting market

By Boluwatife Oshadiya

Key Points

China says Nigeria is now its largest engineering contracting market.

Nigeria also ranks as China’s second-largest export market and third-largest trading partner in Africa.

The disclosure was made during a seminar for Nigerian commentators in Beijing.

Chinese officials called for stronger media collaboration between both countries.

Main Story

Chinese authorities have identified Nigeria as China’s largest engineering contracting market, underscoring the growing economic relationship between both countries.

The disclosure was made on Wednesday in Beijing by Li Hengtian, Deputy Director at the China International Communications Group (CICG), during the opening ceremony of a seminar organised for prominent Nigerian commentators.

Li, who also serves as Deputy Director of the CICG Education and Training Centre, described Nigeria as one of China’s most strategic economic partners in Africa.

According to him, Nigeria has also emerged as China’s second-largest export market and third-largest trading partner on the continent, while remaining a major destination for Chinese investment.

The economic ties between both nations have expanded significantly in recent years through infrastructure financing, railway development, telecommunications, power projects, manufacturing, and oil and gas investments.

China has played a central role in financing and executing several major infrastructure projects in Nigeria, including rail modernisation programmes, airport terminal upgrades, road construction, and energy projects.

Li said increasing educational and cultural exchanges between both countries are further strengthening bilateral relations.

“More and more Nigerian youths are travelling east to pursue the starlight of knowledge in Chinese institutions,” he said.

“More and more Chinese builders are heading west to Nigeria to sow the seeds of development on its fertile soil.”

He added that both countries are working toward building what he described as a “China-Nigeria community with a shared future.”

Li also stressed the importance of the media in shaping public perception and reducing misinformation about bilateral cooperation.

“Journalists from both countries must break down the barriers of a single narrative,” he said.

A representative of the Nigerian delegation, Olunkwa Felix, described the seminar as an important platform for cultural exchange, professional development, and international cooperation.

He noted that China continues to play a major role in global development, education, innovation, and international partnerships.

What’s Being Said

Chinese officials say stronger media collaboration between Nigeria and China is necessary to deepen mutual understanding and strengthen economic cooperation.

Participants at the seminar also highlighted the growing number of Nigerian students and professionals engaging with Chinese institutions across education, technology, and infrastructure sectors.

Economic analysts say Nigeria’s infrastructure financing needs and China’s global investment strategy continue to drive stronger bilateral engagement between both countries.

What’s Next

Nigeria and China are expected to deepen cooperation across infrastructure, trade, manufacturing, education, and technology sectors in the coming years.

Analysts also expect increased Chinese participation in Nigeria’s transport, energy, and industrial development projects as the Federal Government continues to seek foreign investment partnerships.

Bottom Line

Nigeria’s emergence as China’s largest engineering contracting market highlights the growing economic importance of the Nigeria-China relationship and the expanding role of Chinese investment in the country’s infrastructure development.