Chinese-Nigerian partnership targets electric vehicle manufacturing expansion

By Boluwatife Oshadiya

Key Points

Chinese automotive design firm Launch Design Shanghai and Hybrid Motors Nigeria have entered a strategic partnership to boost electric vehicle production in Nigeria.

The collaboration will support the manufacturing and assembly of Hybrid Motors’ indigenous EV brand, Acely, in Lagos and Abuja.

Both companies project a combined annual production capacity of 70,000 units when operations reach full maturity.

The initiative is expected to support job creation, technology transfer, and the development of Nigeria’s electric vehicle supply chain.

Main Story

A new Chinese-Nigerian automotive partnership is set to accelerate Nigeria’s electric vehicle ambitions as Launch Design Shanghai and Hybrid Motors Nigeria move forward with plans to establish large-scale EV manufacturing operations in Lagos and Abuja.

Chief Executive Officer of Hybrid Motors Nigeria, Jubril Arogundade, disclosed the development in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, confirming that both companies had signed a strategic cooperation agreement in Shanghai to scale production of “Acely,” Hybrid Motors Nigeria’s indigenous electric vehicle brand.

According to Arogundade, the partnership is designed to support electric vehicle manufacturing, assembly operations, technology transfer, and workforce development while reducing Nigeria’s dependence on imported vehicles.

“This partnership is more than a business agreement; it is a commitment to building Nigeria’s automotive future. With Acely, we are proving world-class vehicles can be designed, engineered, and assembled in Nigeria, by Nigerians, for Nigerians,” Arogundade said.

The companies said the Lagos production facility, located along the Lekki-Epe corridor, would serve as the primary manufacturing hub with an estimated annual production capacity of 50,000 vehicles.

The Abuja facility, expected to be situated within the Centenary Economic City, will operate as both a manufacturing and technology centre with a projected yearly output of 20,000 units.

Combined, the two facilities are expected to produce up to 70,000 electric vehicles annually once full operational capacity is achieved.

The collaboration comes at a time when Nigeria is increasingly positioning itself as a potential hub for electric mobility and cleaner transportation solutions across Africa. Rising fuel costs, foreign exchange pressures, and government interest in reducing carbon emissions have intensified conversations around alternative energy vehicles.

Industry analysts believe local EV production could help lower vehicle import costs, improve local technical expertise, and stimulate investment in automotive infrastructure, including battery technology and charging networks.

Nigeria’s National Automotive Industry Development Plan has also continued to encourage local vehicle assembly and manufacturing as part of broader industrialisation goals.

Chief Executive Officer of Launch Design Shanghai, Wang Xun, described the agreement as a transformative development for the Nigerian automotive sector.

“Together, we are not just building vehicles, we are building an industry,” Xun said.

The companies added that the partnership combines Nigeria’s local market understanding with advanced automotive engineering expertise to ensure the vehicles meet international standards while remaining suitable for local road conditions and consumer preferences.

What’s Being Said

Stakeholders in Nigeria’s automotive sector have increasingly argued that local manufacturing partnerships are essential to reducing the country’s dependence on imported automobiles and strengthening industrial capacity.

Analysts say the entry of foreign technical partners into Nigeria’s EV market could accelerate technology adoption and encourage additional investments into supporting infrastructure such as charging stations, battery assembly plants, and specialised engineering training.

Some industry observers, however, note that stable power supply, access to financing, and supportive government policies will remain critical factors in determining the long-term success of electric vehicle adoption in Nigeria.

What’s Next

The companies are expected to begin developing operational frameworks for both facilities, including workforce recruitment, supply chain partnerships, and manufacturing timelines.

Industry watchers will also monitor how quickly production facilities are completed and whether the partnership can attract additional investments into Nigeria’s growing electric mobility ecosystem.

The project is also likely to draw attention from policymakers seeking to expand local manufacturing and advance Nigeria’s clean energy transition goals.

Bottom Line

The partnership between Launch Design Shanghai and Hybrid Motors Nigeria signals growing investor confidence in Nigeria’s emerging electric vehicle market. If successfully executed, the initiative could strengthen local automotive manufacturing, create jobs, and position Nigeria as a regional player in Africa’s transition toward cleaner transportation.