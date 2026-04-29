China Sets May Date for Global Trade, Investment Summit as Africa Trade Ties Deepen

By Boluwatife Oshadiya

Key Points

China to host Global Trade and Investment Promotion Summit in Beijing on May 18, 2026

Summit to align with priorities under China’s 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030)

Focus areas include artificial intelligence, global economic trends, and industrial integration

Beijing Initiative expected to be unveiled to drive global economic cooperation

China reaffirms commitment to expanding trade with Africa under zero-tariff policy

Plans underway to improve agricultural exports and trade facilitation with African countries

Main Story

China has announced plans to convene a high-level global summit aimed at strengthening international trade and investment cooperation, as it simultaneously moves to deepen its economic engagement with Africa through expanded trade facilitation measures.

The Global Trade and Investment Promotion Summit 2026 is scheduled to take place in Beijing on May 18, according to the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT).

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, CCPIT spokesperson Wang Guannan said the summit will centre on advancing priorities outlined in China’s 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030), particularly the development of what authorities describe as “new quality productive forces”—a framework focused on innovation-driven growth, advanced manufacturing, and digital transformation.

Wang noted that the summit will also address emerging trends shaping the global economy, including the growing influence of artificial intelligence in trade systems, supply chains, and investment strategies.

“The summit will explore how the AI wave can support innovative development in global trade and investment, while also promoting deeper integration between the service sector and manufacturing,” he said.

Organisers expect the event to attract policymakers, multinational corporations, and industry leaders from across key global markets. A major outcome of the summit will be the release of a “Beijing Initiative,” which will call on the international business community to collaborate in building new drivers of global economic growth and fostering a more resilient and sustainable development ecosystem.

Launched in 2022, the annual summit has quickly evolved into a strategic platform for enhancing cross-border business engagement, particularly as geopolitical tensions and shifting supply chains continue to reshape global commerce.

China-Africa Trade Relations in Focus

In a parallel development, China has reiterated its commitment to strengthening economic ties with Africa, following the implementation of a zero-tariff policy covering 53 African countries with diplomatic relations with Beijing.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian, also speaking on Wednesday, said the policy reflects a shared commitment between China and African nations to promote stability, development, and inclusive global growth.

“China has noted Africa’s eager anticipation and positive feedback on the zero-tariff measures,” Lin stated.

The zero-tariff initiative, which removes import duties on a wide range of goods from eligible African countries, is part of China’s broader strategy to boost trade flows, support developing economies, and reinforce South-South cooperation.

Lin acknowledged that the global economic environment remains uncertain, citing rising protectionism, unilateral trade actions, and geopolitical tensions—including the spillover effects of conflicts in the Middle East—as key challenges affecting international trade.

Despite these headwinds, China signalled plans to expand its economic engagement with Africa through additional policy measures. These include negotiating new economic partnership agreements with African countries and enhancing logistics frameworks to ease market access.

“China will upgrade the green channel for the export of agricultural products from Africa to China and steadily enhance trade facilitation,” Lin added.

What’s Being Said

“By sharing opportunities and pursuing common development through the zero-tariff policy, China and Africa have demonstrated their determination to contribute to global peace and development with stability.” — Lin Jian, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson

“The summit will serve as a platform to foster cooperation and explore new growth drivers in global trade and investment.” — Wang Guannan, CCPIT Spokesperson

What’s Next

The outcomes of the May 18 summit will be closely watched by global investors and policymakers, particularly for signals on China’s economic direction under its new five-year development strategy.

For Africa, the expansion of tariff-free access and improved export channels—especially in agriculture—could open new opportunities for trade diversification, foreign exchange earnings, and industrial growth.

Further announcements are expected in the coming months as China progresses negotiations on additional economic agreements with African partners and finalises the details of the Beijing Initiative.