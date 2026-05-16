AfDB approves $200m facility to boost Nigeria’s industrial growth via bank of industry

Key points:

The African Development Bank (African Development Bank) has approved a $200 million financing facility for the Bank of Industry (Bank of Industry).

The fund will support SMEs, women-led enterprises, and key sectors including manufacturing, healthcare, agro-processing, and green industrialisation.

Officials say the intervention will drive job creation, boost exports, and strengthen Nigeria’s industrial capacity.

Main story

The African Development Bank (African Development Bank) Group has approved a $200 million financing facility for the Bank of Industry (Bank of Industry) to support Nigeria’s industrial development and private sector growth.

The approval was disclosed in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday.

According to the AfDB, the facility is designed to provide medium- and long-term financing for businesses seeking expansion capital across strategic sectors of the Nigerian economy.

The targeted sectors include infrastructure, transport, agro-food processing, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and green industrialisation.

The bank also stated that at least 30 per cent of the facility will be allocated to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), with additional priority support for women-owned and youth-led businesses.

In addition, a $650,000 grant from the Fund for African Private Sector Assistance will complement the financing package, focusing on capacity building for SMEs and climate-smart initiatives.

The intervention will also be supported by technical assistance under the Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa programme, aimed at improving access to funding for women entrepreneurs.

The issues

Nigeria continues to face challenges in industrial productivity, limited access to affordable financing for SMEs, and heavy dependence on imports for manufactured goods.

Analysts say inadequate funding remains a major constraint for businesses seeking expansion, particularly in manufacturing, agro-processing, and technology-driven industries.

There are also persistent gaps in financial inclusion for women-led and youth-led enterprises, which this intervention seeks to address.

The push for green industrialisation reflects growing global and regional pressure to align economic growth with climate sustainability.

What’s being said

The Director-General of the AfDB Nigeria Country Department, Abdul Kamara, said the approval reflects confidence in Nigeria’s industrial potential and commitment to private sector development.

He said the financing would support SMEs, women entrepreneurs, and youth-led businesses driving economic diversification.

According to him, stronger local enterprises will contribute to long-term industrial transformation and job creation.

The Managing Director of the Bank of Industry, Olasupo Olusi, described the facility as a milestone in the partnership between both institutions.

He said the funding would unlock investment opportunities, strengthen local manufacturing, and support inclusive economic growth.

What’s next

The Bank of Industry (Bank of Industry) is expected to roll out financing programmes targeting eligible businesses across priority sectors.

Attention will also focus on how effectively the funds are disbursed to SMEs, women-led enterprises, and strategic industries.

Stakeholders anticipate that implementation will be closely monitored to ensure impact on job creation, industrial output, and economic diversification.

Bottom line

The $200 million AfDB facility to the Bank of Industry represents a significant boost for Nigeria’s industrial sector, with strong emphasis on SME growth, inclusivity, and long-term economic transformation.