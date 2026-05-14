Manchester City beat Crystal Palace 3-0 to sustain premier league title pressure

By Boluwatife Oshadiya

Key Points

Manchester City defeated Crystal Palace 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

Antoine Semenyo, Omar Marmoush, and Savinho scored for Pep Guardiola’s side.

The victory moved City to within two points of Premier League leaders Arsenal.

City also improved their goal difference advantage with two league matches remaining.

Main Story

Manchester City kept their Premier League title hopes alive on Wednesday after securing a comfortable 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola rotated his squad heavily following City’s 3-0 win over Brentford at the weekend, making six changes to the starting line-up while key players including Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku began the match on the bench.

Despite the changes, City dominated possession for large periods and eventually broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute through Antoine Semenyo.

Phil Foden played a key role in the opener after producing a clever back pass that allowed Semenyo to finish calmly beyond Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

City doubled their advantage eight minutes later when Foden again provided the assist, setting up Omar Marmoush for his third Premier League goal of the season.

The second half produced fewer clear-cut opportunities, although City remained firmly in control of proceedings. Veteran defender John Stones received a warm reception from supporters after coming on as a late substitute amid reports he could leave the club at the end of the season.

Savinho completed the scoring late in the game after being set up by Rayan Cherki, who carried the ball from inside his own half before delivering the assist.

The result moved City to 77 points, just two behind league leaders Arsenal with two matches remaining in the title race. Guardiola’s side also improved their goal difference and have now scored seven more goals than the Gunners.

The Premier League title race has intensified in recent weeks following City’s costly 3-3 draw against Everton, which reopened the door for Arsenal.

City are now preparing for Saturday’s FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley as they chase a domestic cup double after already winning the League Cup earlier this season.

What’s Being Said

Speaking before the match, Guardiola defended his decision to rotate the squad heavily.

“When the schedule is so tight, everybody is fit, everybody needs to help,” Guardiola said.

Football analysts say City’s squad depth could prove decisive during the closing stages of both the Premier League and FA Cup campaigns.

Meanwhile, Arsenal remain favourites to secure their first Premier League title since 2004 despite the narrow points gap.

What’s Next

Manchester City will next face Bournemouth in a crucial away fixture before ending the league season against Aston Villa.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will host relegated Burnley before travelling to Crystal Palace on the final day of the campaign.

Crystal Palace’s attention is also shifting toward the UEFA Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano in Leipzig on May 27.

Bottom Line

Manchester City remain firmly in the Premier League title race after a dominant win over Crystal Palace, but Arsenal still control the destiny of the title with only two matches left.