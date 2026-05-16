Global electricity demand surges by 4.3% amid accelerating electrification

Key points

Global electricity demand increased by 4.3% in 2024, a significant acceleration from the 2.5% growth recorded in 2023.

China led global consumption growth, expanding its electricity use by 7% or more than 550 TWh.

Clean energy, led by solar PV and nuclear power, accounted for over 80% of the total growth in global electricity generation.

Global electric vehicle sales rose by more than 25% to exceed 17 million units, making up over 20% of all car sales.

European heat pump sales suffered a record 21% decline, contrasting with a 15% increase in the United States.

Main Story

The International Energy Agency has reported that global electricity demand increased by 4.3% in 2024, marking a significant acceleration from the 2.5% growth recorded in 2023.

The agency noted that total consumption grew by 1,080 TWh, a volume nearly double the annual average of the past ten years. This significant uptick was driven primarily by rapid electrification across various sectors, severe heatwaves prompting extreme cooling demands, and the rapid expansion of the data center industry.

The report indicated that China remained the primary driver of this global expansion, accounting for over half of the consumption growth with a 7% localized increase.

Concurrently, advanced economies experienced a robust reversal from their 2023 contractions, expanding by 230 TWh under the leadership of the United States. To meet this soaring demand, global renewable capacity additions surged by 25% to an estimated 700 GW.

The agency added that clean energy and nuclear power collectively expanded to cover two-fifths of total global electricity generation, signaling a progressive shift in the international power mix.

The Issues

High electricity prices relative to natural gas and fluctuating policy incentives triggered a record collapse in European heat pump adoption, threatening regional building decarbonization targets.

Wind energy capacity expansion slowed to an 8% growth rate, its lowest in two decades, as developers across the globe grappled with prolonged permitting timelines and supply chain bottlenecks.

Nuclear power technology deployment remains highly concentrated, with all nine global reactor construction starts in 2024 utilizing exclusively Chinese or Russian designs.

What’s Being Said

The IEA noted that “China accounted for the largest share of electricity consumption growth, but increases were seen globally” during the 2024 calendar year.

“For the first time ever, power generation from renewables and nuclear covered two-fifths of total global generation in 2024,” the report stated.

Regarding solar expansion, the agency emphasized that “global generation from solar PV has been doubling approximately every three years since 2016.”

In the heat pump segment, the report highlighted that “in 2024, heat pumps outsold natural gas furnaces by 30%, the largest gap ever recorded” in the United States.

What’s Next

Energy regulators will need to address grid capacity limitations as electric vehicles and data centers continue to outpace broader industrial power demand.

European policy frameworks are expected to undergo reviews to stabilize renewable energy additions outside major markets like Germany, Italy, and Spain.

The nuclear sector will see continued Chinese dominance, with the country currently managing nearly half of the 70 GW of total global nuclear capacity under construction.

Bottom Line

The global energy landscape has entered a hyper-electrified phase, forcing grid infrastructures to scale rapidly as solar PV and nuclear energy become the primary anchors for surging industrial and residential power needs.