NPF arrests and pepatriates Chinese fugitive wanted for $245m Ponzi scheme

By BizWatch Nigeria Desk | May 8, 2026

Key Points

Nigeria Police repatriate Xu Qing, a Chinese national linked to a $245 million Ponzi scheme, to China.

Suspect arrested in Ogun State after fleeing China in November 2024.

Move reinforces international cooperation against transnational financial crime.

Main Points

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), through its INTERPOL National Central Bureau in Abuja, has arrested and repatriated Chinese fugitive Xu Qing to China to face charges for large-scale illegal absorption of public deposits via a Ponzi scheme.

Chinese authorities declared Xu wanted for fraud estimated at over $245 million. He fled to Nigeria on November 5, 2024, to evade arrest. A warrant was issued against him on November 12, 2025, by the Shinan Sub-Bureau of Qingdao Public Security. Nigerian operatives tracked and arrested him on April 24, 2026, at a factory in Olowotedo, Siun Village, Obafemi Owode LGA of Ogun State. He was repatriated on April 28, 2026.

Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Rilwan Disu reaffirmed the NPF’s commitment to international cooperation against transnational organised crime. He advised Nigerian employers to conduct due diligence, including police background checks, before engaging foreign nationals.

What’s Being Said

“The Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in its commitment to combating transnational crime and ensuring that Nigeria does not serve as a safe haven for fugitives,” — DCP Anthony Okon Placid, Force Public Relations Officer.

What’s Next

Continued bilateral cooperation with China and other partners is expected. Nigerian businesses are urged to heighten vigilance on foreign partnerships in financial and investment sectors.

The Bottom Line: This swift repatriation demonstrates Nigeria’s growing role in global anti-fraud efforts, sending a strong deterrent signal while highlighting the need for robust due diligence in cross-border business dealings to protect the domestic financial ecosystem.