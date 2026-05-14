Xi Jinping warns Trump on Taiwan during Beijing state visit

Key points

President Xi Jinping warned that mishandling the Taiwan issue could place U.S.-China relations in a “very dangerous situation.”

Xi emphasized that independence and peace in the Taiwan Strait are incompatible during talks at the Great Hall of the People.

Donald Trump praised Xi as a “great leader” and a friend, striking a conciliatory tone at the start of the meeting.

The discussions covered trade, artificial intelligence, and the global energy crisis following the February 28 attack on Iran.

Senior U.S. business leaders, including Tim Cook, Elon Musk, and Jensen Huang, joined the delegation to discuss deeper economic cooperation.

Main Story

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned Donald Trump against mishandling the issue of Taiwan during the U.S. president’s visit to Beijing, saying it could lead to tensions or even conflict between the two countries.

According to state news agency Xinhua on Thursday, May 14, 2026, Xi stated that if the Taiwan issue were handled poorly, it could place U.S.-China relations in a “very dangerous situation.”

China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has expressed concerns over potential declarations of independence and U.S. arms sales to the island.

Xi noted that Taiwan remains the most important issue in Washington-Beijing relations and raised the concept of the “Thucydides Trap” regarding the rivalry between rising and established powers.

At the start of the talks, Trump and Xi struck a notably conciliatory tone. Following a military welcome ceremony, Trump praised Xi as a “great leader” and stated, “It’s an honour to be your friend.”

The meeting, which lasted approximately two hours, also involved senior U.S. executives from Apple, Tesla, and Nvidia. Beyond trade, the leaders discussed the war involving Iran and the security of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil route currently facing threats and shipping standstills following the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran on February 28.

Xi expressed that China’s doors would open wider for cooperation and that common interests between the two nations outweigh their differences.

The Issues

The “Thucydides Trap” remains a central concern, as both nations attempt to create a “new model for relations” to avoid direct military or economic conflict.

Energy security in the Strait of Hormuz has become a major diplomatic priority since China is the largest buyer of Iranian oil and the route is currently destabilized.

Trade tensions persist despite the pause in the tariff dispute agreed upon in October 2025, with Washington pushing for more balanced market access.

What’s Being Said

“If the Taiwan issue were handled poorly, it could place U.S.-China relations in a ‘very dangerous situation,’” Xi Jinping said according to Xinhua.

“Sometimes people don’t like me saying it, but I say it anyway because it’s true. It’s an honour to be your friend,” Donald Trump stated during the talks.

“Independence and peace in the Taiwan Strait are incompatible,” Xi Jinping told the U.S. delegation.

Xinhua noted that relations were “too important to fail,” emphasizing that coordination on trade and artificial intelligence is crucial.

What’s Next

President Xi will host Donald Trump at a state banquet on Thursday evening to continue informal discussions.

Following the meeting with tech leaders like Jensen Huang, official working groups are expected to be formed to address AI coordination and semiconductor trade.

Trump is scheduled to depart Beijing on Friday, after which a joint statement regarding the Strait of Hormuz may be released.

Bottom Line

While President Trump utilized personal diplomacy to strike a friendly tone in Beijing, President Xi maintained a rigid stance on Taiwan, framing the island’s status as a non-negotiable red line for the future of U.S.-China relations.