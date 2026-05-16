NAPTIP secures life sentences for two security guards over serial rape of minor in Abuja

Key points:

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons has secured life imprisonment for two security guards convicted of serial rape of a six-year-old girl in Abuja.

The Federal Capital Territory High Court in Apo sentenced James Sule (30) and Adamu Yau (25) under the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act.

A third suspect, identified as Mohammed, remains at large as investigations continue.

Main story

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has confirmed the conviction and life imprisonment of two security guards, James Sule (30) and Adamu Yau (25), for the serial rape of a six-year-old girl in Abuja.

According to a statement issued by NAPTIP spokesperson, Vincent Adekoye, the judgment was delivered by Justice S.M. Mayana of the Federal Capital Territory High Court 46, Apo, Abuja, following prosecution by the agency.

The court sentenced both men to life imprisonment without the option of a fine under the provisions of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act.

The convicts, who were arraigned in 2023, were found guilty of repeatedly abusing the minor over a six-year period, beginning in 2016 when she was six years old.

Court records and testimony revealed that the abuse allegedly began when one of the convicts, then a family security guard, exploited access to the victim’s home in Abuja. The abuse reportedly continued in secrecy over several years, accompanied by threats of violence against the victim and her family.

The prosecution presented five witnesses, including the victim’s mother, and tendered seven exhibits, including a medical report confirming sexual abuse.

A third suspect identified as Mohammed, said to have participated in the crimes, is currently at large.

The issues

The case highlights persistent concerns over child sexual abuse, exploitation of domestic trust relationships, and gaps in background checks for household and private security workers.

It also underscores the challenge of delayed reporting, as the victim endured abuse for years before disclosure, a pattern often linked to fear, intimidation, and trauma in sexual violence cases.

Stakeholders continue to emphasize the importance of robust child protection systems, community education, and rigorous vetting processes for individuals working in sensitive domestic roles.

What’s being said

The Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, Binta Adamu-Bello, described the judgment as a strong warning to offenders and a step toward justice for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence.

She commended the judiciary for what she called a landmark ruling and urged Nigerians to conduct proper background checks before employing domestic workers, security personnel, and caregivers.

According to her, the conviction reflects strengthened enforcement of the Violence Against Persons Act and renewed efforts to protect vulnerable groups.

The victim’s mother also expressed gratitude to NAPTIP and all supporting agencies for ensuring justice in the case.

What’s next

The third suspect remains at large, and security and investigative agencies are expected to continue efforts to apprehend him.

NAPTIP is also expected to intensify public awareness campaigns on child protection and sexual abuse prevention, particularly within residential communities.

The case may further influence policy discussions around stricter screening procedures for domestic and private security employment.

Bottom line

The life imprisonment of two security guards by a Federal Capital Territory High Court marks a major conviction in a disturbing child sexual abuse case prosecuted by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, reinforcing ongoing efforts to strengthen justice for survivors and deter sexual violence in Nigeria.