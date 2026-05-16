AfDB approves $200 million financing facility for Nigeria’s Bank of Industry

Key points

The African Development Bank (AfDB) approved a $200 million financing facility for the Bank of Industry (BOI) to support key growth sectors.

The funding targets infrastructure, transport, agro-food processing, health, pharmaceuticals, and green industrialization.

At least 30% of the facility is earmarked for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), prioritizing women-owned and youth-led businesses.

The package includes a $650,000 technical assistance grant from FAPA and support from the Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa (AFAWA).

The facility follows BOI’s successful repayment of a previous $100 million line of credit to the AfDB in 2025.

Main Story

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank Group has approved a $200 million financing facility for the Bank of Industry (BOI), to expand access to long-term financing for enterprises operating in key growth sectors of the Nigerian economy.

The facility will drive Nigeria’s industrial transformation by providing medium- to long-term funding for businesses in critical sectors including infrastructure and transport, agro-food processing, health and pharmaceuticals, and green industrialization.

The financing prioritizes the growth and development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), especially those owned by women and led by youth, with at least 30% of the proceeds expected to benefit Nigerian SMEs.

The intervention will also support climate-resilient and low-carbon investments, including renewable energy, energy-efficient industrial processes, climate-smart agriculture, and sustainable infrastructure solutions.

This facility builds on BOI’s long-standing partnership with the African Development Bank, following the successful repayment of a previous $100 million line of credit in 2025.

The Issues

Commercial banks in Nigeria remain structurally constrained from providing the patient, long-term capital required for deep industrial transformation and infrastructure development.

Women-owned and youth-led enterprises face persistent funding gaps due to rigid collateral requirements and structural lending biases in the traditional financial market.

Transitioning domestic manufacturing to climate-resilient and low-carbon processes requires specialized technical capacity alongside direct capital injection.

What’s Being Said

“Nigeria’s industrial transformation requires more patient, long-term capital than the market is structured to provide,” said Abdul Kamara, Director General for Nigeria, African Development Bank Group.

“Development finance institutions exist precisely to bridge this gap by stepping in when commercial banks may be constrained in meeting the market demand for long-term investment capital,” Kamara added.

“This approval directs capital to work in areas where it matters most, supporting SMEs, women entrepreneurs, and young business owners driving Nigeria’s industrial growth and economic diversification,” he stated.

“This facility builds on BOI’s long-standing partnership with the African Development Bank, following the successful repayment of a previous $100 million line of credit in 2025,” noted Olasupo Olusi, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of BOI.

“We appreciate the Bank’s continued confidence in BOI’s mandate and institutional capacity, and we remain committed to ensuring that this financing delivers tangible economic opportunities, job creation, and inclusive growth across Nigeria,” Olusi emphasized.

What’s Next

The BOI will begin deploying the $200 million facility into long-term loans for qualified enterprises in the transport, agro-processing, and pharma sectors.

Implementation of the $650,000 FAPA technical assistance grant will commence to upgrade ESG practices and impact measurement systems within the BOI.

Special credit lines under the AFAWA framework will be rolled out to ease market and value-chain access for women-led businesses.

Bottom Line

The African Development Bank is stepping in to provide the patient capital that commercial lenders cannot, using the Bank of Industry to route $200 million into import substitution, green industry, and targeted SME growth.