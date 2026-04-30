NCDC condemns abduction of Benue students, demands immediate rescue

Key points

NCDC condemns abduction of students en route to JAMB examination in Benue.

Commission calls for immediate rescue and prosecution of perpetrators.

Urges enhanced security around examination centres and transit routes.

Main story

The North Central Development Commission (NCDC) has strongly condemned the abduction of students travelling to sit for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination in Otukpo, Benue State.

The commission described the incident as disturbing and a serious threat to education and human capital development in the North Central region.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NCDC, Cyril Tsenyi, made the condemnation in a statement issued on Friday in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

Speaking on behalf of the commission’s governing board, management, and staff, Tsenyi called for the immediate and unconditional release of the abducted students.

He described the incident as a direct attack on young Nigerians striving to advance their education, warning that such acts undermine collective efforts to promote learning in the region.

The issues

The abduction highlights ongoing security challenges affecting students and educational activities, particularly in parts of northern Nigeria. It raises concerns over the safety of candidates during national examinations and the broader implications for access to education.

Stakeholders have also expressed worry over inadequate security measures along transit routes and at examination centres.

What’s being said

“This heinous act is not only an attack on innocent young Nigerians pursuing their education, but also a setback to collective efforts aimed at advancing learning in the region,” Tsenyi said.

He urged security agencies to intensify operations to ensure the safe rescue of the victims and bring those responsible to justice.

The NCDC boss also called for improved security arrangements to protect students and other citizens, especially during major national examinations.

He expressed sympathy with the families of the abducted students, as well as the government and people of Benue State.

What’s next

Security agencies are expected to ramp up search and rescue efforts while strengthening surveillance and protection around schools and examination centres.

The NCDC also indicated its readiness to support initiatives aimed at enhancing peace and security across the North Central region.

Bottom line

The abduction has renewed concerns over student safety, with authorities under pressure to secure the victims’ release and prevent future attacks on education.