NHRC condemns alleged extrajudicial killing in Delta, demands accountability

Key points

NHRC condemns alleged killing of 28-year-old in Effurun, Delta State.

Commission calls for investigation, discipline of officer, and compensation for victim’s family.

Raises concerns over rising cases of excessive force by law enforcement.

Main story

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has condemned the alleged extrajudicial killing of 28-year-old Mene Ogidi in Effurun, Delta State, describing the incident as a grave violation of human rights.

Executive Secretary of the Commission, Tony Ojukwu (SAN), made the condemnation in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja, where he described the act as “deeply disturbing and a direct assault on human dignity.”

Ojukwu said no Nigerian should lose their life at the hands of those entrusted with protecting them, stressing that every life must be safeguarded under the law.

He criticised the reported conduct of the officer involved, noting that it was unacceptable and inconsistent with the principles of justice and a civilised society.

The issues

The incident has renewed concerns over the recurring use of excessive force by law enforcement officers in Nigeria, raising questions about accountability, training, and oversight within the system.

It also highlights gaps in the enforcement of human rights standards and the need for institutional reforms to prevent abuse of power.

What’s being said

Ojukwu called on the Nigeria Police Force to take urgent and decisive steps to address the issue, including subjecting officers on special duties to regular psychological and mental evaluations.

He specifically urged disciplinary action against ASP Nuhu Usman in line with existing laws and police regulations.

“We hereby call for adequate compensation and justice for the family of the victim,” he said.

The NHRC boss also emphasised the need to fully implement recommendations from the Commission’s Panel on Police Brutality to prevent future violations.

He warned that delayed justice could erode public trust in state institutions and weaken confidence in law enforcement.

What’s next

The NHRC said it would continue to monitor the case closely while advocating accountability and justice. Authorities are expected to investigate the incident and take appropriate disciplinary and legal action.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Police Command said the deceased had been apprehended over alleged involvement in arms trafficking, but reports indicate he was shot while already in custody.

Bottom line

The case underscores growing concerns about police conduct in Nigeria, with the NHRC demanding swift accountability, justice for the victim, and reforms to prevent future abuses.