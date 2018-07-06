NCC Monthly Report Shows 13,203 Telecom Subscribers Switched Network Providers in May

A total of 13,203 mobile telecommunications subscribers in Nigeria dropped their various network providers for others in May, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said.

The subscribers changed their service providers under the Mobile Number Portability (MNP).

The commission made this known in its Incoming and Outgoing Porting Activities of Mobile Network Operators Report posted on its website.

The NCC said that, of the 13,203 porting activities in May, 6,498 were incoming, while 6,704 were outgoing.

It noted that 9,983 subscribers ported within the networks in April, showing an increase of 3,220 in May.

According to the commission, 2,243 subscribers moved from Airtel to other networks in May.

The figure indicated an increase of 1,127 over the total of 1,116 Airtel customers who dropped the network in April.

The commission said that 1,907 subscribers moved from Globacom in May, noting that the same number left in April.

It added that 1,584 customers of 9mobile ported to other networks in May – an increase of 116, when compared with 1,468 users who left the network in April.

The NCC said that MTN lost 970 customers through porting in May, an increase of 68 as against 902 customers who left in April.

On the incoming table, MTN Nigeria led by an additional 2,514 customers on its network in May.

9mobile came second on the gainers’ list with 1,868 subscribers, while 1,343 subscribers moved to Airtel, and Globacom gained 774 customers.

Recall that in May 2017, 39,535 subscribers ported across all networks, while a total of 33,773 subscribers ported in April, 2017.

Of the 39,535 porting activities in May, 2017, 19,816 were incoming, while 19,719 were outgoing.

On the outgoing porting table for May 2017, 6,567 subscribers moved from MTN to other networks, 6,540 moved from Airtel, and 4,786 moved from Globacom, while 1,826 left 9mobile (Etisalat).

On the incoming table, 9mobile (Etisalat) led by additional 15,253 customers, Airtel came second with 2,597 subscribers, while MTN gained 1,245 subscribers and Globacom secured 721 customers.

The NCC launched MNP in March 2013