9mobile Launches Vehicle Tracking (VT) Solution For Improving Business Operations

Telecommunications firm, 9mobile has introduced a Vehicle Tracking (VT) solution that will help individuals and companies manage the activities of their vehicle or fleet, reduce maintenance cost and optimize fuel consumption.

With the rising cost of maintenance and the growing concern for vehicle and passenger safety, the VT Solution is a high-quality Swedish device powered with 9mobile SIM card and high-speed data, that allows users remotely track their vehicles on their mobile phones and website; ensuring they are in full control of their vehicles and fleet.

Additional features of the affordable device include geo-fencing which allows the user set up triggers when a vehicle/fleet enters or exits defined boundaries. Other features include eco-driving which support fuel optimization, spare parts replacement, reporting management and instant vehicle demobilization which is available on request

The device is available at selected 9mobile stores in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt, the VT Fleet Solution has a user-friendly monitoring portal, longer battery life, and longer location history.

Speaking on the solution, Director, Enterprise Segment, 9mobile, Plato Syrimis, disclosed that with the high-quality device, the minds of vehicle owners – individuals and corporate organizations – will be at rest as they will be able to focus their attention on other rewarding engagements.He said, “the VT Fleet Solution is an affordable product that individuals, corporate organizations, and our strategic partners will find very useful as it provides real-time vehicle surveillance and reporting, makes retrieval easy in case of theft, ensures efficiency in fuel usage and driver management.

It also allows you to track your vehicle location and activities from the comfort of your phone, tablet or computer. In addition, the solution also notifies users when their vehicle spare parts are due for replacement, thereby saving cost on expensive maintenance and vehicle break-down. It’s all part of 9mobile’s commitment to our millions of subscribers and their continued well-being.”

Syrimis added that the installation of the VT Solution is free at selected 9mobile stores. 9mobile through its array of innovative products, services and solutions has been at the forefront of providing platforms that empower and support its customers to achieve more via technology. Since its entry into the Nigerian market over nine years ago, the telco has consistently launched innovative solutions that support individuals, businesses and communities.