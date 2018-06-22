NCC Supports R&D in Universities with N50 million

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), yesterday disclosed that it recently gave out N50 million to members of the Nigerian Academy of Engineering and staff from various Universities in Nigeria to aid Research and Development.

The Executive Vice-Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta disclosed this in Lagos at a Dinner, organized by the Nigerian Academy of Engineer.

Danbatta, who will be inducted into the Academy today, noted that the N50 million, which was given to the Academy is part of the NCC’s 8-point agenda, which is to seek strategic collaboration and partnership.

“Only recently, we gave out N50 million to members of the Academy and staff from various Universities in Nigeria to facilitate the conduct of research that will translate into innovation and will ultimately address challenges in the industry,” Danbatta told Journalists on the sideline of the event.

He assured that NCC is always seeking collaboration that will see to the disruption of innovation that will usher in new ways of doing things, that will enhance efficiency and productivity. “The Nigerian Communications Commission realizes the importance of this collaboration. That is why we strategic collaboration and partnership in our 8-point agenda,” he added.

The former University Lecturer, also noted that the collaboration between the academia and the industry has taken a firm root with a lot of work going on. He stated that very soon NCC will announce the results of these collaborations with the academy.