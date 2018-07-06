FG Arraigns Ex-Benue Governor Suswam Over Illegal Possession of Fire Arms

July 6, 2018
The Federal Government, on Friday, docked the former governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam before the Federal High Court in Abuja on a three-count criminal charge bordering on his alleged illegal possession of firearms.

Suswam who has been in custody since June 21, was brought to court from the detention cell of the Department of State Service (DSS) for arraignment.

He was alleged to have converted 25 designer wrist watches worth millions of naira, being property he derived from acts corruption.

FG alleged that the former governor who piloted affairs of Benue State from 2007 to 2015, concealed arms, wrist watches, 29 rounds of 40 MBG Winchester Ammunition and 56 Rounds of 7.66m live Ammunition, in his Mercedes Benz 550 4Matic car.

Suswam however pleaded not guilty to the charge, even as he was granted bail by trial Justice Babatunde Quadri to the tune of N500million with one surety in like sum.

More details soon…

