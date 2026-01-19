NCC Eyes Satellite Direct-to-Device Technology To Close Connectivity Gap For 23.3m Nigerians

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is advancing plans to adopt Satellite Direct-to-Device (D2D) connectivity as part of efforts to address persistent network coverage gaps affecting an estimated 23.3 million Nigerians.

The move was outlined in a consultation paper published on the Commission’s website, in which the regulator detailed its rationale for exploring satellite-enabled direct mobile connectivity to complement existing terrestrial networks.

According to the NCC, its interest in D2D services is informed by findings from national connectivity assessments, emerging technology trends and the limitations of relying solely on ground-based infrastructure to achieve universal access.

The Commission noted that recent advances in satellite and non-terrestrial network technologies now allow standard mobile devices to connect directly to satellites, opening new pathways to expand coverage and improve service continuity, particularly in hard-to-reach areas.

The NCC said its consideration of Satellite D2D connectivity aligns with its statutory mandate to ensure accessible, reliable and efficient communications services nationwide.

It cited findings from the 2024 cluster gap study conducted by the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF), which identified 87 connectivity-challenged clusters affecting about 23.37 million people across the country.

“These findings highlight locations where connectivity challenges persist and where multiple solutions may be required,” the Commission said.

The regulator added that achieving national connectivity goals would likely require a mix of network approaches tailored to specific locations, use cases and operating conditions, rather than dependence on a single infrastructure model.

As part of the process, the NCC said it is seeking input from industry stakeholders on how Satellite D2D services can be introduced in a manner that promotes universal access while protecting competition, ensuring efficient spectrum use and safeguarding consumers.

The consultation, which commenced on January 12, 2026, is designed to gather evidence-based submissions on potential use cases, benefits, risks and broader public-interest considerations associated with D2D services in Nigeria.

It will also enable the Commission to assess stakeholder views on suitable technologies and network architectures, expected performance benchmarks and deployment considerations, as well as potential spectrum demand, coexistence issues and authorisation requirements ahead of any formal regulatory framework.

The consultation paper builds on earlier policy signals pointing to an expanded role for satellite services in Nigeria’s communications strategy.

In December, the NCC indicated a strategic shift toward satellite-powered mobile connectivity, identifying Direct-to-Device services as a key technology for expanding coverage between 2025 and 2030. This direction was outlined in the draft Spectrum Roadmap for the Communications Sector (2025–2030).

The policy move followed Airtel Africa’s announcement of a strategic partnership with SpaceX to deploy Starlink-powered direct-to-cell services in Nigeria and other Airtel markets.

According to the NCC, non-terrestrial networks are expected to serve as a critical complement to traditional mobile infrastructure in Nigeria, where challenging terrain, security concerns and high deployment costs have continued to limit coverage in many areas.

Satellite Direct-to-Device connectivity is drawing growing regulatory attention globally as technological convergence increasingly blurs the line between satellite and terrestrial mobile services.

The NCC said its approach is aligned with international developments, including ongoing studies at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) ahead of the World Radiocommunication Conference 2027. These studies are examining potential new spectrum allocations to support direct connectivity between satellites and standard mobile devices as a complement to terrestrial networks.