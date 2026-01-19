FCTA, FCDA Workers Commence Strike, Shut Down Offices In Abuja

Workers of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) on Monday began an indefinite industrial action, effectively shutting down government activities across Abuja.

A visit to the FCTA Secretariat at about 8:10 a.m. showed a heavy security presence at the entrance, with operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigeria Police Force deployed to enforce the shutdown. Workers were denied access to the premises.

The strike is expected to disrupt operations across all FCTA secretariats, departments, agencies, area councils and parastatals, bringing official activities within the Federal Capital Territory to a standstill.

A security operative, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the development, saying, “Staff of the FCDA and FCTA are not allowed into the office premises because of the strike.”

The industrial action follows an earlier notice issued by the workers on Friday, announcing plans to shut down government offices across the FCT and its area councils.

The decision was taken by the Joint Union Action Congress (JUAC), which directed workers across all cadres to withdraw their services, citing what it described as the authorities’ failure to address long-standing labour and welfare concerns.

It was gathered that the action was triggered by the expiration of a seven-day ultimatum issued to FCTA management, which the unions said elapsed without a satisfactory response, despite several meetings held during the period.

The ultimatum, which took effect from January 7, 2026, was contained in a statement dated January 8 and jointly signed by the JUAC President, Comrade Rifkatu Iortyer, and the Secretary, Comrade Abdullahi Saleh. Copies were also forwarded to the Minister of State for the FCT, the Chief of Staff, the Head of Service and the Director of Security Services.

According to the unions, unresolved issues include unpaid promotion arrears, delayed promotions and the continued extension of service for retired directors and permanent secretaries. They also accused the administration of failing to remit workers’ pension contributions and National Housing Fund (NHF) deductions.

JUAC further raised concerns over the conduct of the 2024 promotion examinations, describing the exercise as flawed and alleging that a large number of its members were adversely affected.

