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Home VIDEOS NEWS VIDEO Solar is Getting Cheaper for Nigerians! | Engr Ibukun Olusanya, Paramount Power...

Solar is Getting Cheaper for Nigerians! | Engr Ibukun Olusanya, Paramount Power Solutions | IoT West Africa

By
Boluwatife Oshadiya
-

At the IoT West Africa Power Conference and Exhibition, BizWatch Nigeria sat down with Engr Ibukun Olusanya — Founder and CEO of Paramount Power Solutions (PPS) — for an insightful conversation on the rapidly evolving solar energy landscape in Nigeria.

Engr Ibukun shares why solar is becoming increasingly affordable for everyday Nigerians, and how a new wave of specialised, easy-to-install solutions is transforming the way homes, businesses, and institutions power themselves — reducing diesel dependence and improving energy reliability across the country.

With a career rooted in utility distribution engineering across major U.S. energy giants — including San Diego Gas & Electric, Pacific Gas and Electric, Southern California Edison, and Sempra Energy — and academic training at Howard University, Engr Ibukun brings world-class technical expertise to Africa’s energy challenge.

Through PPS, he is deploying solar, battery storage, and Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) solutions built specifically for emerging markets. PPS is currently executing projects across Nigeria, collaborating with Darway Coast, and in advanced discussions with Oando Clean Energy Limited on large-scale energy and infrastructure initiatives.

💡 This is the kind of engineering entrepreneurship driving Nigeria’s energy transition — and BizWatch Nigeria is here to bring you every conversation that matters.

Explore our full archive of renewable energy coverage — because we are at the forefront of driving Nigeria’s clean energy story:
👉https://bizwatchnigeria.ng/category/biz-renewables/

🔔 Subscribe to BizWatch Nigeria for the latest in business, energy, and economic development.
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