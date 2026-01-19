N30bn Bodija Relief: Oyo Government Alleges Political Motive As HEDA Petitions EFCC Over Makinde

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) has petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged diversion and misapplication of the N30bn intervention fund released by the Federal Government to the Oyo State Government following the January 2024 Bodija explosion in Ibadan.

In the petition dated January 5, 2026, and addressed to the EFCC Chairman, Mr Olanipekun Olukoyede, HEDA accused the state government of “diversion, misapplication and criminal breach of trust” in the handling of the funds meant for victims’ compensation, reconstruction and emergency relief.

The petition, signed by HEDA’s Chairman, Mr Olanrewaju Suraju, queried the status of the intervention fund, alleging that while about N4.5bn was reportedly applied to relief and compensation, the bulk of the N30bn remained unaccounted for.

“The organisation is concerned that only about N4.5bn intervention funds were reportedly applied to relief and compensation for victims, while the entire N30bn remains largely unaccounted for,” the petition stated.

The controversy follows comments by a former Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, who, during a national television interview, raised concerns over the Federal Government’s alleged release of N50bn to the Oyo State Government as intervention funds for victims of the explosion and the reconstruction of the Old Bodija area.

While the Oyo State Government acknowledged receiving intervention funds from the Federal Government, it clarified that the amount released was N30bn, not N50bn, adding that the funds had remained untouched pending the release of the balance of N20bn.

Following the disclosure, victims of the Bodija explosion demanded the release of the N30bn to augment earlier assistance, which they described as inadequate compensation for their losses.

Responding to the petition, the Oyo State Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mr Dotun Oyelade, said the government’s position that the N30bn remained “untouched” had not changed.

He said the state government had already disbursed N4.085bn as support and compensation to affected residents, adding that it also spent N24.6bn from its own resources on interventions in Bodija and surrounding areas after the incident.

Oyelade described the sustained public debate over the funds as politically motivated, linking it to early manoeuvring ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“The Oyo State Government is at peace with the comprehensive and convincing statement issued on the unfortunate incident,” he said.

“We stand solidly by our statement and refer everyone to same. It is 2026, on the eve of the 2027 general elections. We understand and we are ready.”

In its petition, which was made available to The PUNCH on Sunday, HEDA raised concerns about transparency and accountability, alleging that the intervention funds were kept in a commercial bank at interest for more than a year without public disclosure.

The group called on the EFCC to compel the Oyo State Government to provide a transparent and comprehensive account of all intervention funds received, how they were utilised and the status of any unspent balances.

“These allegations raise serious concerns bordering on corruption, abuse of office, diversion of public funds, criminal breach of trust and possible money laundering, all of which fall within the statutory mandate of the EFCC,” HEDA said.

While acknowledging that Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution grants immunity from prosecution to a sitting governor, the group stressed that such immunity does not preclude investigation, particularly in matters involving public funds.

“Constitutional immunity does not bar investigation, especially on issues relating to accountability and the management of public resources,” the petition noted.

HEDA therefore urged the EFCC to conduct a thorough, impartial and professional investigation into the receipt, management and utilisation of all Federal Government intervention funds released to Oyo State in connection with the Bodija explosion.