Federal Government Allocates N334 Billion To Secure Pensions For Half A Million Retirees

The Federal Government has committed N334.54 billion in the 2026 budget to fund the contributory pension scheme for over 674 federal ministries, departments, and agencies. This massive provision aims to protect the retirement security of more than 552,000 retirees who currently depend on monthly benefits for their livelihoods.

By ensuring these statutory contributions are paid upfront, the government is looking to eliminate the long waiting periods often faced by newly retired workers trying to access their lump-sum payments.

The Nigeria Police Force stands as the primary beneficiary of this allocation with N73.67 billion earmarked for its pension obligations alone. Other security agencies like the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Nigeria Correctional Service also received substantial shares of N15.49 billion and N8.46 billion respectively. Beyond security, the funding covers a vast network of academic and healthcare institutions including universities and teaching hospitals.

Analysts suggest that this consistent funding is what has allowed Nigeria’s pension industry to swell into a N26.66 trillion pool of capital making it one of the largest in Africa.

Despite a volatile economic environment characterized by high inflation, the pension sector has shown remarkable resilience with assets growing by 21.63 percent year-on-year.

This stability is largely driven by the fact that nearly 60 percent of these funds are invested in Federal Government securities which are considered safer and more liquid during market uncertainty. Participation in the scheme is also on the rise with the number of Retirement Savings Account registrations climbing toward 11 million as of late 2025.

Industry experts believe that the N334.54 billion provision in the 2026 budget will reinforce public confidence in the Contributory Pension Scheme. By treating these payments as a critical pillar of social protection the government is providing a safety net that encourages long-term domestic savings.

For the half a million retirees already drawing benefits the announcement offers a sense of relief and the assurance that their monthly payments will remain uninterrupted throughout the coming fiscal year.