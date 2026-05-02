Edo Governor releases N2 billion for salary and pension arrears

Key Points

Governor Monday Okpebholo has released N2 billion to clear outstanding salary arrears and gratuities in Edo State.

The state’s minimum wage was increased to N75,000 in May 2025 to improve workers’ welfare.

Over 10,000 jobs have been created since the administration began in November 2024, including roles for teachers and healthcare workers.

A new N1 billion interest-free loan scheme has been launched to support traders, artisans, and entrepreneurs.

The state government has established a committee to review concerns regarding the contributory pension scheme.

Main Story

During the 2026 Workers’ Day celebration in Benin City, Governor Monday Okpebholo reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the Edo State workforce by announcing a significant financial intervention.

Represented by Deputy Governor Dennis Idahosa, the Governor disclosed the release of N2 billion aimed at resolving long-standing financial obligations.

This includes N1 billion dedicated to the staff of Ambrose Alli University and another N1 billion to clear gratuities for retired local government pensioners.

The Governor highlighted that welfare has been a top priority since his inception in late 2024, citing the consistent payment of a 13th-month salary and a minimum wage that currently stands at N75,000.

Beyond direct payments, the administration has focused on institutional growth, increasing enrollment at the Local Government Training Institute and embarking on major infrastructure projects across the state’s three senatorial districts.

Organized labor leaders praised the Governor for maintaining industrial peace and stability through these proactive welfare measures.

The Issues

Ensuring that retirees and university staff receive their full outstanding payments promptly through the released funds.

Addressing workers’ specific grievances regarding the contributory pension scheme through the newly formed review committee.

Expanding economic empowerment through the N1 billion interest-free loan scheme to mitigate the impact of global inflation and high costs.

Maintaining the current downward trend in cult-related violence and overall insecurity to protect the workforce and economic activity.

What’s Being Said

“Today, we celebrate the men and women, whose daily efforts keep our state moving forward… you are the backbone of Edo’s progress.” — Gov. Monday Okpebholo

“Edo has enjoyed over one year of sustained industrial peace due to your support for the Congress and workers.” — Comrade Bernard Eguakhide, NLC Chairman, Edo State

“My dear workers, this administration believes governance must be measured by impact, not promises.” — Gov. Monday Okpebholo

What’s Next

The high-powered committee on contributory pensions is expected to submit advisory recommendations in the “shortest possible time”.

Disbursement of the N1 billion interest-free loan to eligible traders and artisans at the community level.

Continued recruitment and training of additional teachers and healthcare professionals to fill critical gaps.

Ongoing construction and road projects across Edo’s senatorial districts are slated for further advancement to boost local commerce.

Bottom Line

Governor Okpebholo’s release of N2 billion and the maintenance of a N75,000 minimum wage underscore a strategy of “impact over promises,” solidifying a productive partnership between the state and organized labor.