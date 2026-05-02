2 Cents: When the Law Breaks the Law

There are videos you wish you never had to see. Not because they are confusing or unclear, but because they are painfully clear. Too clear. Too final.

The footage from Effurun sits in that category. A young man, later identified as Mene Ogidi, is on the ground, his hands tied behind his back, completely subdued. There is no resistance, no chaos, no ambiguity about his condition. And then, in a moment that feels both abrupt and disturbingly intentional, a police officer steps forward and shoots him. Just like that, a life ends, not in the fog of confrontation, but in the stillness of control.

At that point, every argument that might have come before becomes secondary. It does not matter what was allegedly inside the parcel. It does not matter that there were claims of a pistol with four rounds of ammunition. It does not matter that he had been apprehended while attempting to waybill it. Once a suspect is restrained, the responsibility of the state fundamentally changes. The job is no longer to overpower; it is to preserve life and hand that life over to the judicial process. That is the line that separates law enforcement from lawlessness.

What happened in Effurun was not a mistake in procedure. It was a failure of principle. A deliberate crossing of a line that should be non-negotiable in any society that claims to operate under the rule of law.

The official response has followed a familiar script. The officer, ASP Nuhu Usman, has been arrested and transferred to Abuja. There are assurances of disciplinary action and possible prosecution. Statements have been issued, condolences extended, and a zero-tolerance stance on extrajudicial actions reaffirmed. On paper, it reads like accountability, but it feels like repetition in reality! Because we have been here before.

It fits too easily into an existing pattern, one where suspects are treated as though guilt has already been established, where due process is treated as a formality rather than a right, and where the authority of the uniform sometimes drifts into unchecked power. Each time it happens, there is outrage. Each time, there are promises. And each time, the system absorbs the moment and moves on. That is not just a policing problem. It is a societal one.

It is easy to stay at the surface of outrage, to express anger, to demand justice in the immediate sense. But the harder conversation is about why incidents like this continue to occur. Training gaps may play a role. Oversight failures are certainly part of it. Weak or inconsistent consequences may reinforce the problem. But beyond all of this is something deeper, a culture within policing that has not fully aligned itself with the discipline and restraint that modern law enforcement requires.

Mene Ogidi’s death should not be reduced to another entry in a growing list of incidents we briefly engage with before moving on. It should force a deeper reckoning with how power is exercised and how justice is protected. Because justice is not only about punishing wrongdoing after the fact; it is about building systems strong enough to prevent that wrongdoing in the first place.

Right now, that system still feels too fragile. And that should disturb all of us.

Ward Rounds

Coup Trial & Treason Charges

The ongoing treason and terrorism charges against several security operatives over an alleged coup attempt serve as a reminder that the stability of a democracy is never guaranteed, especially when internal actors are implicated. Allegations involving members of the military, navy, and police point to underlying tensions that cannot be dismissed lightly.

However, beyond the gravity of the accusations, the integrity of the judicial process will ultimately determine the outcome’s legitimacy. The country must demonstrate that even in moments of high tension, due process is not sacrificed for expediency, because the strength of a democracy lies not just in surviving threats, but in how it responds to them. Caution!

One-Party State

The continued allegations by opposition figures that electoral institutions are being influenced to favour a dominant party raise serious concerns about the future of political pluralism. Recent court decisions affecting internal party structures within the ADC and PDP only deepen the perception of instability within the opposition space.

A functional democracy requires a credible opposition, not just as a counterweight but as a necessity for accountability. The idea of a drift toward one-party dominance (subtle or strategic) should concern anyone invested in democratic health. Political pluralism is not optional; it is essential.

Maupe Ogun

The nomination of Maupe Ogun-Yusuf to the National Human Rights Commission board is an interesting transition from journalism to governance. It represents an opportunity to bring media-informed perspective into an institution that sits at the intersection of rights, policy, and accountability.

However, the shift also comes with expectations. Public trust built in one space must now be translated into tangible impact in another. It is a chance not just to serve, but to influence how human rights conversations are shaped and enforced in Nigeria. Serve, without fear or favour!

EFCC vs. Pastor Jerry Eze

The conclusion of the EFCC’s six-month investigation into Pastor Jerry Eze, with no criminal findings, highlights the importance of allowing due process to run its course before public judgment is formed. In an environment where allegations can quickly define reputations, the absence of evidence after thorough scrutiny should recalibrate the narrative.

At the same time, his continued support for businesses adds a positive dimension that contrasts with earlier suspicions, suggesting that not all high-profile investigations end in validation of claims. It is a reminder that outcomes, not assumptions, should guide public perception. Haters can rest now. Keep it up PJE!

2027 Maneuvering

The early emergence of Obafemi Hamzat as the next Governor of Lagos is interesting. He could have burnt bridges when he didn’t get the ticket some years ago as a serving Commissioner. He went on to work with Fashola who was serving as a Minister in the Federal Cabinet. He returned to Lagos to serve as deputy governor when he could fight to be governor.

Emerging as a consensus candidate speaks to the structured, often calculated nature of political succession within the APC. Kudos to him for waiting patiently, without scheming or fighting along the way. Now, Hamzat may truly say “Emi-lokan”. Your time will come!