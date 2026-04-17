MTN suspends Xtratime service over new FCCPC lending rules

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | April 17, 2026

Key Points

MTN Nigeria halts airtime and data lending service “Xtratime”

Suspension linked to new FCCPC digital lending regulations

Company says impact on revenue will not be material

Main Story

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has temporarily suspended its airtime and data lending service, Xtratime, following the introduction of new regulatory requirements governing digital credit services.

In a filing to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the telecom operator said the move aligns with the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission’s (FCCPC) Digital, Electronic, Online or Non-Traditional Consumer Lending Regulations, 2025.

The new framework mandates registration and compliance for all providers of digital lending services, including telecom operators offering credit-based airtime and data products.

Xtratime, widely used by prepaid subscribers, allows customers to borrow airtime or data and repay on their next recharge. MTN stated that alternative channels for purchasing airtime and data remain operational.

The company also clarified that the suspension is not expected to significantly affect its financial performance, citing the relatively small contribution of the service to overall revenue.

The FCCPC had earlier set multiple deadlines for compliance, with the latest extension running into April 2026, warning of penalties—including fines of up to ₦100 million—for non-compliance.

What’s Being Said

“The suspension relates to the implementation of processes under the new regulatory framework for digital lending services,” said Uto Ukpanah, Company Secretary, MTN Nigeria.

“We do not expect the temporary suspension to have a material impact on earnings,” the company added.

What’s Next

MTN expected to complete compliance and licensing under FCCPC regulations

Possible resumption of Xtratime service after regulatory clearance

Broader industry adjustments as telecom operators align with digital lending rules

The Bottom Line:

The suspension highlights tightening regulatory scrutiny in Nigeria’s digital lending space. For telecom operators, compliance is no longer optional—it is now central to sustaining value-added service offerings.