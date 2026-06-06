NRC pledges to prioritize staff welfare despite high diesel costs

Key points

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has pledged to prioritize workforce welfare and establish a safer, friendlier working environment.

NRC Managing Director Dr. Kayode Opeifa revealed that high diesel costs have forced the corporation to run at a loss and depend on borrowings to maintain train operations.

The corporation announced expansion plans to deploy a speed train from Lagos to Abuja, requiring space for the corridor and modern staff quarters.

Plans are underway to construct a new corporate headquarters for the railway corporation at Murtala Muhammed Way in Ebute-Meta, Lagos State.

Labor union leaders urged management to expedite the payment of a 95 percent enhancement benefit to railway workers.

Main Story

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) says it will continue to prioritise the welfare of its workforce and make their work environment safer and friendlier.

The Managing Director of the corporation, Dr Kayode Opeifa, gave the assurance during a town hall meeting of the corporation, according to a statement on Friday in Lagos. Members of the corporation’s two workers’ unions—the Nigerian Union of Railway Workers (NUR) and the Senior Staff Workers Union—attended the meeting.

Addressing the workers, Opeifa noted that the efforts of the staff had continued to sustain the operations of the NRC. He explained that the corporation would not hesitate to improve the welfare of its workers as soon as its financial situation improves.

Opeifa gave the assurance that the NRC management would continue to work with the workers’ unions on all grey areas, stating that under his administration, workers would not need to go on strike to resolve any conflict. To facilitate this, he directed the Human Resources Department of the NRC to address all areas of concerns with the workforce.

In terms of infrastructure development, Opeifa said that the NRC would soon begin to work on the deployment of a speed train from Lagos to Abuja as part of its expansion. He noted that this project requires more spaces for the construction of the corridor and for more modern quarters for essential workers. Additionally, he stated that there are plans to construct a befitting headquarters of the NRC at the Murtala Muhammed Way, Ebute-Meta, Lagos State.

Earlier, the NUR President, Mr Innocent Ajiji, and his Senior Staff Workers Union counterpart, Mr Marcel Okeke, lauded the NRC managing director for reforming the corporation. The two union leaders urged the NRC management to expedite action on the payment of a 95 per cent enhancement benefit to railway workers. The highpoint of the event included the presentation of certificates of excellence and the NRC Managing Director’s Cash Award to 13 workers for exceptional contributions to the development of the corporation in 2025.

The Issues

Managing the severe financial strain caused by soaring diesel costs, which have driven the corporation into operational losses and debt.

Resolving grey areas and processing the 95 percent enhancement benefit to maintain strike-free industrial harmony.

Securing adequate land and spaces for the new Lagos-Abuja speed train corridor and modern worker quarters.

What’s Being Said

Assuring the workforce of welfare commitments while directly highlighting the severe economic pressures facing railway operations, Dr Kayode Opeifa stated: “Let me assure you that the corporation will continue to prioritise your welfare, but you must appreciate our precarious financial position.”

Explaining how fuel expenditures are currently impacting the transport network’s baseline balance sheet, Opeifa noted: “The fact is that the cost of diesel alone has almost made it impossible to operate our trains.”

Disclosing the unsustainable financial measures required to prevent a total shutdown of the locomotive lines, he added: “We are running at a loss and we had to resort to borrowings to keep our operations,”

Outlining the logistical requirements for the proposed interstate rail modernization project, the Managing Director explained: “This requires more spaces not only for construction of the corridor but also for more modern quarters for essential workers.”

What’s Next

The Human Resources Department will review and address the outstanding areas of concern raised by the workforce.

Management and union representatives will continue discussions to resolve grey areas regarding the 95 percent enhancement benefit.

Engineering and planning teams will begin initial workflows for the Ebute-Meta headquarters construction and the Lagos-Abuja speed train corridor.

Bottom Line

The NRC has committed to prioritizing employee welfare and constructing a new Lagos headquarters alongside a future Lagos-Abuja speed train, even as Managing Director Dr. Kayode Opeifa warned that soaring diesel costs have forced the corporation to borrow to sustain its current operations.